INTRODUCING THE ALL NEW BUGABOO KANGAROO STROLLER DESIGNED FOR GROWING FAMILIES

Revolutionary Tandem Stroller Offers Over 20 Configurations to Evolve with Your Family

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bugaboo , global designer of award-winning strollers and iconic parenting solutions, has once again redefined family mobility with the introduction of their most impressive innovation to date, the Bugaboo Kangaroo , the brand's first single-to-double tandem stroller that grows with your family. Tested beyond industry standards and intended for smooth strolls on any terrain, with multiple passengers, the Bugaboo Kangaroo is the stroller of today. With more than 20 flexible configurations, this versatile stroller is Bugaboo's first model crafted exclusively for North American parents, marking a major milestone in the brand's 25-year legacy of game-changing products.

Courtesy of Bugaboo

Intended to grow with your family, the Bugaboo Kangaroo is designed to transition effortlessly through every stage of your family's journey. Whether you're strolling with a newborn, or managing two kids on the go, the Bugaboo Kangaroo offers versatility and safety for all. And now, thanks to the comfort wheeled board attachment, it can even carry up to three children, making it an essential parenting solution for growing families.

The Bugaboo Kangaroo is uniquely engineered for ease, featuring the brand's signature one-hand fold, unrivaled maneuverability, smooth ride on all-terrains and ultimate comfort all while using bio-based materials to reduce the stroller's C02 footprint. With an eye on the future, all Bugaboo innovations, including this one, are built to last and consciously crafted using eco-friendly materials.

Key features of the Bugaboo Kangaroo include:

Future-proof flexibility: Converts from a single to a double stroller, with ease, and can accommodate up to three kids.

Converts from a single to a double stroller, with ease, and can accommodate up to three kids. Newborn Mode: Allows for the bassinet to sit on top so parents can be close to the baby while their toddler enjoys a front-row seat and takes in new sights

Allows for the bassinet to sit on top so parents can be close to the baby while their toddler enjoys a front-row seat and takes in new sights Unmatched Bugaboo safety & durability: Tested beyond industry standards, the Kangaroo is designed for smooth strolls on any terrain, even with multiple passengers.

Tested beyond industry standards, the Kangaroo is designed for smooth strolls on any terrain, even with multiple passengers. Style and comfort: Equipped with an all-season PureBreeze™ mattress, a spacious underseat basket, and a refined design with soft-touch fabrics and vegetarian leather grips.

Equipped with an all-season PureBreeze™ mattress, a spacious underseat basket, and a refined design with soft-touch fabrics and vegetarian leather grips. One hand operation: Adjust the handlebar, recline the seat, and fold the stroller with just one hand.

Adjust the handlebar, recline the seat, and fold the stroller with just one hand. Sustainable design: Crafted with bio-based materials, reducing CO2 emissions by 16%.

"We always value insights from parents and parents-to-be, and in the US, a Bugaboo tandem stroller was high on everyone's wish list. Parents want a stroller that can grow with their family, but that still gives them the slimmer set-up of a single stroller" shares Jeanelle Teves, Commercial Chief Officer of Bugaboo North America. "We took 25 years of engineering expertise, combined that with the needs of modern day, US parents, and the Bugaboo Kangaroo was born."

The thoughtfully designed Bugaboo Kangaroo is launching in a milestone year for the brand, exactly 25 years after Bugaboo kick started a stroller revolution. Delivering on both form and function, Bugaboo always finds innovative ways to simplify parenthood and help families explore without limits. By listening to parents and parents-to-be and applying 25 years of engineering excellence, Bugaboo delivers a tandem stroller that stays true to their roots and blends form with functionality.

The Bugaboo Kangaroo is available now on bugaboo.com starting at $1,199.00. It comes in four different color ways: Midnight Black, Desert Taupe, Misty White, and the new Dark Cherry. In addition, customers can select from three different stroller bundles, designed to meet the specific needs of growing families.

ABOUT BUGABOO:

Bugaboo believes that parenthood has the power to shape the future. The Dutch brand kickstarted a stroller revolution 25 years ago, and they haven't stopped innovating since. Embraced by families around the world, their extraordinary designs remain some of the most recognizable on the market. Their award-winning strollers and parenting solutions — including car seats, a play yard, a high chair, and accessories — are engineered to be comfortable, long-lasting, and easy to use. Designed with the next generations in mind, Bugaboo launched a Push to Zero commitment to be net zero by 2035 and to reduce its impact on the planet. In 2023, the brand also became a B Corp™ — a certification that will keep Bugaboo pushing for a better future.

SOURCE Bugaboo