INTRODUCING THE BLUE HAWAIIAN: ON THE ROCKS PREMIUM COCKTAILS' NEWEST LIMITED-TIME OFFERING

On The Rocks Premium Cocktails Newest Tropical Offering Is Available Nationwide for a Limited Time Only

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On The Rocks Premium Cocktails , the bartender-developed, ready-to-serve cocktail brand, unveils its latest addition – the Blue Hawaiian, a vibrant tropical cocktail, marking the first of its limited-time offerings in 2024. The Blue Hawaiian is available now nationwide just in time for summer for a limited time, while supplies last.

On The Rocks maintains its legacy of revitalizing classic cocktails with a modern twist, all conveniently available in a ready-to-drink format – and the Blue Hawaiian is no exception. Crafted to satisfy consumers' desires for escapist flavors, this cocktail blends premium Cruzan® Rum and zesty orange notes of Blue Curacao with the flavors of toasted coconut, juicy pineapple, and a hint of paradise for a harmoniously balanced cocktail. Ideal for the approaching warmer months, simply pour over ice and enjoy, garnish with a slice of pineapple or a speared cherry for an extra tropical touch.

"We know that summer is about getting out and creating those vacation vibes, and our new limited edition Blue Hawaiian cocktail is a great fit," said Krista Kiisk, Marketing Director of On The Rocks at Beam Suntory. "With every On The Rocks cocktail — expertly created by a bartender — you can bring a delicious, perfectly balanced tropical taste that's not too sweet, anywhere you go!"

With summer around the corner, 22% of consumers plan to host even more parties; the Blue Hawaiian is the perfect cocktail to elevate those summer gatherings with a taste of that tropical feeling, all season long. No matter the moment, from Honolulu to Manhattan, guests will be transported to the shores of Waikiki beach, where the original Blue Hawaii cocktail was created in the late 1950s.

The On The Rocks Blue Hawaiian Cocktail is available now in 375mL at 20% ABV nationwide. For additional information about On The Rocks, please visit www.ontherockscocktails.com or follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails

On The Rocks Premium Cocktails was founded in 2015 when a group of restaurateurs and award-winning bartenders left the world of fine dining and embarked upon creating a line of craft-made ready-to-serve bottled cocktails using only the most premium natural ingredients – from recipe to manufacturing. The founders pioneered in experiences and places where a bartender was not available, and elevated beverage options in settings where convenience is in demand.

On The Rocks Cocktails established itself early in the field with premium collaborations in the airline and hotel industries. Life doesn't wait for the bar; some moments call for a complex drink in an unconventional setting. On The Rocks Cocktails was crafted to rise to your occasion and bring the bar to you. On The Rocks Cocktails are currently available nationwide in nine popular expressions including the all-new The Strawberry Daiquiri, The Aviation, The Cosmopolitan, The Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita, The Mai Tai, The Manhattan, The Espresso Martini, Margarita, and The Old Fashioned.

About Beam Suntory

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires the brilliance of life by delivering great consumer experiences through its world-class portfolio of brands. Known for its craftsmanship of premium whiskies, including Jim Beam®, Maker's Mark®, Basil Hayden® and Knob Creek® bourbons; Japanese whiskies, including Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™; and leading Scotch brands including Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore®, Beam Suntory also produces leading brands such as Courvoisier® cognac, Tres Generaciones®, El Tesoro® and Hornitos® tequila, Roku™ and Sipsmith® gin, Canadian Club® whisky, and is a world leader in ready-to-drink cocktails, with brands like -196 and On The Rocks™ Premium Cocktails.

A global company with approximately 6,000 employees in more than 30 countries, one of Beam Suntory's core values is Growing for Good and through its Proof Positive sustainability strategy, the company has committed to ambitious goals and investments to promote environmental sustainability in its operations, ensure the company has a positive impact on the communities where employees live and work, and programs to educate and inform consumers to make the right personal choices about drinking. Headquartered in New York City, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com .

SOURCE On The Rocks Cocktails