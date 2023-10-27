Introducing the Brand-New Sailun Terramax Rugged Terrain Tire: Built for Adventure

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Sailun Tires is thrilled to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Sailun Terramax Rugged Terrain (RT) Tire, designed to provide off-road and on-road driving capabilities for everyday use. With a commitment to innovation and quality, Sailun has crafted a tire that delivers exceptional performance, durability, and reliability on any terrain.

Key Features of the Sailun Rugged Terrain Tire:

Unmatched Off-Road Performance: The Sailun Terramax RT is engineered for the most challenging off-road conditions. Its aggressive tread pattern, deep grooves, and robust sidewalls provide superior traction, allowing drivers to conquer mud, gravel, rocks, and rough terrains with confidence.

Enhanced On-Road Comfort: While excelling off-road, the Sailun RT does not compromise on-road comfort. Its advanced rubber compound ensures a smooth and quiet ride, making it ideal for daily commuting and long-distance travel.

Exceptional Durability: Built to withstand the harshest environments, these tires are constructed with high-quality materials that offer excellent resistance to punctures, cuts, and abrasions, ensuring long-lasting performance.

All-Season Versatility: Whether facing scorching summers or icy winters, the Sailun RT is the perfect all-season tire ensuring you're prepared for any weather condition. The RT is Peak Mountain Snowflake Certified (3PMS) for severe snow performance and LT sizes are pinned for studs.

"Sailun is proud to introduce the Terramax RT, a testament to our dedication to innovation and quality," said Wayne Cuculuzzi, VP Products and Product Development at Sailun Tires. "This tire is designed to empower adventurers and off-road enthusiasts, giving them the confidence to explore the world with unmatched performance and durability while also providing a great ride for the daily commute."

The Sailun Terramax RT is available in 36 sizes, from 17 to 22 inch rim diameters with flotation sizes available in 33,35 and 37 inches. The Terramax RT will enhance your vehicles appearance and no matter where you take it, on or off-road, the options are endless where you decide to go.

About Sailun Tires:

Sailun Tire is a leading global tire manufacturer and top provider of quality products every driver can count on – ranked 12th largest tire company globally, selling over 70 million tires annually in over 135 countries worldwide. Sailun engineers, designs, manufactures and supports a full lineup of surprisingly affordable tires in a wide range of popular passenger and commercial vehicle tire applications.

