INTRODUCING THE BREMONT SUPERNOVA HAWKING LIMITED EDITION

HENLEY-ON-THAMES, England, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bremont is proud to announce the launch of the Supernova Hawking, the second collaboration by Bremont created in celebration of the life and work of Professor Stephen Hawking, and the first Wayfinder Hawking design within the brand's contemporary, space-inspired Supernova collection.

The Bremont Supernova Hawking Chronograph Model wearing the Bremont Supernova Chronograph looking at an image of Stephen Hawking.

Originally created in 2020, Bremont's first Stephen Hawking limited edition collection became one of the brand's most iconic and celebrated historic sets of limited-edition models —an enduring tribute to one of the greatest scientific minds of our time. As Bremont embarks on a bold new chapter with the launch of the Supernova collection, it felt both natural and timely to revisit its partnership with the Hawking family, whose legacy continues to inspire curiosity, discovery and a deeper understanding of the universe.

Tim Hawking, Professor Hawking's son, said: "This magnificent timepiece is a fitting celebration of my father and his work. He spent a huge part of his scientific and literary career exploring the mysteries of black holes and their role in shaping our understanding of the universe. His fascination with discovery and exploration led him to tackle some of science's biggest questions, challenging long-held assumptions about space, time and the nature of black holes themselves. His groundbreaking ideas opened up entirely new ways of thinking about the cosmos and continue to inspire scientists and explorers around the world today."

Space has always represented the ultimate expression of human ambition—where knowledge is tested against the unknown. For decades, Professor Stephen Hawking expanded those boundaries, redefining our understanding of black holes and revealing that even the darkest phenomena in the universe are not silent, but alive with energy and complexity.

His pioneering work spanning cosmology, space and time - is most closely associated with his groundbreaking research into black holes. Through his theory of 'Hawking radiation', he demonstrated that black holes are dynamic systems that emit energy, possess temperature and evolve over time. This profound insight transformed modern physics as we know it today.

The spirit of limitless exploration is deeply aligned with Bremont. Built on engineering resilience, precision and endurance, the brand has long created tool watches for those who push beyond boundaries—from the depths of the ocean to the edge of space. The Supernova Hawking continues that legacy: a watch informed by discovery, designed with purpose and built to endure in the most demanding environments.

Davide Cerrato, Bremont CEO comments: "Stephen Hawking reshaped our understanding of the universe, bringing the mysteries of space, time and of black holes into sharp focus. We are once again honoured to commemorate his life and achievements with an iconic timepiece - a contemporary tribute that reflects the ongoing influence of his work. Inspired by his pioneering insights into the

behaviour of black holes, this creation embodies both their complexity and their quiet power. More than a measure of time, it is a tribute to human curiosity and the enduring pursuit of knowledge."

THE SUPERNOVA HAWKING

First introduced in April 2026, the Supernova collection represents a significant evolution in Bremont's product design and engineering. Positioned at the pinnacle of the brand's collection architecture, the line is defined by its futuristic aesthetic, advanced materials and uncompromising construction, inspired by the forms and structures of modern space technology.

At its core sits the Supernova Chronograph—a contemporary integrated bracelet sports watch crafted from 904L stainless steel. With its angular geometry, architectural case design and emphasis on technical execution, the collection draws inspiration from spacecraft, space stations and the engineering challenges of space exploration.

The Supernova Hawking extends this design language into a deeply symbolic tribute. Crafted in 41mm ultra black DLC-treated 904L steel, the watch features a striking, multi-layered construction and a highly technical, geometric aesthetic informed by both space engineering and Hawking's work on black holes.

Its intricate dial design takes cues from spacecraft solar arrays, featuring an interlocking, galvanic black grid design with triangular pathways drawing the eye inward. Meteorite sub-dials at 3 and 9 o'clock reinforce its connection to deep space, while at 6 o'clock, Stephen Hawking's name appears alongside his black hole temperature equation a tribute to Hawking's pioneering exploration of one of the universe's greatest mysteries. Triangular applied indexes filled with white Super-LumiNova® (blue emission) and rhomboidal black gold hands ensure exceptional legibility, while maintaining the bold, geometric design language.

The design is further distinguished by a multi-faceted decahedral black ceramic bezel, angular case architecture and a complex sandwich-style construction that echoes Bremont's signature Trip-Tick case design. Faceted ultra black tones and layered surfaces evoke the depth and mystery of black holes, reinforcing the watch's conceptual foundation. Powering the watch is the chronometer-rated BC77 movement, offering refined finishing and a 62-hour power reserve.

Turning the watch over reveals a striking exhibition case back, featuring a swirling black hole motif through which the decorated rotor and movement can be viewed—an artistic interpretation of the very phenomena that inspired it.

The Supernova Hawking is available on either an integrated ultra black DLC 904L stainless steel bracelet or a black rubber strap, both equipped with quick-release mechanisms for seamless interchangeability. The integrated design creates a fluid transition from case to bracelet, reinforcing the watch's streamlined, modern aesthetic.

A tribute to one of the most influential theoretical physicists in history, the Bremont Supernova Hawking is both a celebration of scientific discovery and a continuation of the brand's pursuit of precision, endurance and exploration - honouring a legacy that forever changed how we understand the universe.

To download the press release and imagery please click here: https://portal.bremont.com/assetbank-bremont/action/viewHome?group=supernovahawking

Password: BlackHoles