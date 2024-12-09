INTRODUCING THE COOL CALM COTTON SET BY COTTON X D.S. & DURGA

The Cool Calm Cotton Set blanket is designed by D.S. & DURGA's Kavi Ahuja Moltz. Thoughtfully knit in neutral tones, the geometric pattern, inspired by Art Deco symmetry, is designed to help one be mindful. "Drawing patterns and playing with graphics is so soothing to me," said Kavi Ahuja Moltz, co-founder of D.S. & DURGA. "so collaborating with Cotton to design a soft cotton blanket was a total dream."

Made with 100% cotton, allowing for breathability and gentle warmth, its natural softness offers quiet moments of repose amidst the chaos of the holidays. Each blanket's carefully placed cotton textile tag features a mantra, "Savor soft cotton. Let lavender soothe. Take Care." and doubles as a pocket for D.S. & DURGA's quintessential auto fragrance cards.

"The intent with this collaboration is to highlight the natural softness and comfort of cotton with the calming effects of the scents crafted by D.S. & DURGA," notes Kim Kitchings, senior vice president of consumer marketing at Cotton Incorporated. "We're proud to share this first-ever opportunity for this unique, limited-edition item. This special blanket is a simple yet profound way for people to slow down and find peace amidst the holiday hustle, wrapped in the natural softness of cotton."

Each blanket is subtly infused with D.S. & DURGA's Wild Brooklyn Lavender fragrance – a calming blend of spike lavender, wayside herbs, and vetiver grass – designed to relax, restore, and reground through scent.

"I'm really looking forward to cozying out with this super soft blanket. I'm sure that the combination of lavender & cotton is bound to solve all the problems & anxieties of my life!" said David Seth Moltz, co-founder of D.S. & Durga.

The limited-edition Cool Calm Cotton Set by Cotton x D.S. & DURGA retails for $200 and is available for purchase now at dsanddurga.com

About Cotton

Cotton Incorporated is the research and promotion company for Upland cotton. Funded by U.S. cotton growers and importers of Upland cotton-containing products, the not-for-profit organization's mission is to increase the demand for and profitability of cotton. As a resource for the cotton industry, Cotton Incorporated conducts or oversees more than 450 research and educational projects in an average year. Research areas range from the development of agricultural and textile innovations to analyses of commodity and market data. For more information or to learn more, follow along on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest, and YouTube.

The Fabric of Now is Cotton's new always-on, modern marketing platform that lives within The Fabric of Our Lives®—a bold leap into the future of how we connect with the people who love us.

About D.S. & DURGA

D.S. & DURGA was founded by David ( a.k.a. D.S.) & Kavi ( a.k.a Durga) Moltz in 2008. We started from scratch and did it our way (more Sid than Sinatra). We were pioneers in the DIY Brooklyn movement and began by turning things we loved into scented stories of cowboys, landscapes and folk songs - all packed into hand-stamped boxes in our Bushwick apartment. Attention to detail and the importance of human hands are still vital to our process today.

D.S. & DURGA is one of the only fragrance brands with an in-house perfumer. Our scents are carefully crafted narratives with a sensory experience that extends beyond the nose.

Our perfumes are made in New York City - formulated in Brooklyn and bottled in the Bronx. Each perfume has a playlist, story, photos, & films. D.S. & DURGA aims to create fragrances that live on the level of great music, painting, and literature. A perfume is a world you can return to over and over again – a keyhole into far off places - material and imaginary. Perfume is armchair travel.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Cotton