Introducing the CPX Collection: The New Standard for Western Craftsmanship

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Boots, a leader in cowboy boots since 1879, proudly introduces the CPX Collection , a new era of Western craftsmanship defined by luxury materials, modern innovation, and timeless authenticity.

Justin’s Cowman 13" Shrunken Shoulder in Chocolate, Tan, and Black.

The CPX Collection represents the next generation of premium cowboy boots, built for those who live the Western lifestyle every day. Crafted in the Justin factory in El Paso, Texas, each style is made in the USA with global parts and reflects the brand's deep understanding of how cowboy boots should look, feel, and perform. From the fine leathers to the engineering of an all-new comfort system, each detail was designed to raise the standard for what a premium cowboy boot can be.

Elevated Materials, Distinct Textures

The CPX Collection debuts with three unique cowboy boots, each defined by the natural beauty and character of its materials:

The Burchett 13" Goat – Available in four rich colors, this style captures the balance between softness and structure that premium goat leather is known for. Its refined finish and classic silhouette make it an elevated everyday choice.

– Available in four rich colors, this style captures the balance between softness and structure that premium goat leather is known for. Its refined finish and classic silhouette make it an elevated everyday choice. The Boston 13" Whitetail Deer – Offered in three distinctive shades, this boot highlights the naturally supple, lightweight quality of whitetail deer leather—delivering unmatched flexibility, comfort right out of the box, and a touch so ridiculously soft it practically begs to be worn.

– Offered in three distinctive shades, this boot highlights the naturally supple, lightweight quality of whitetail deer leather—delivering unmatched flexibility, comfort right out of the box, and a touch so ridiculously soft it practically begs to be worn. The Cowman 13" Shrunken Shoulder – Featuring three bold color options, this boot showcases the distinctive texture and durability of shrunken shoulder leather. Its rugged grain and deep dimension offer a sophisticated twist on a Western staple.

Each pair is built with premium full leather linings, durable leather/rubber combination outsoles, and carefully balanced construction that provides the stability and comfort expected from Justin's most advanced line yet.

"The CPX Collection sets a new benchmark for what a cowboy boot can be," said Joshua Santos, Product Designer for Justin Boots. "It pairs the best leathers and authentic Western design with next-level comfort, creating boots that look as incredible as they feel—perfect for anyone who lives the lifestyle every day."

Since 1879, Justin Boots has remained dedicated to making boots that stand the test of time. The CPX Collection builds on that legacy, honoring more than a century of expertise while reimagining what modern Western style can feel like.

The CPX Collection is available now at JustinBoots.com and select retailers nationwide.

About Justin

Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, cowgirl boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's and kids apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats, jeans, belts, handbags, and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

