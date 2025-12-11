REBA BY JUSTIN® COLLECTION DEBUTS "TOUGH SEXY" BOOTS FOR WOMEN

A Bold New Line of Cowgirl Boots Reflecting Reba McEntire's Iconic Style, Signature Attitude, and Unmatched Craftsmanship

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin Boots is back with the latest styles in its Reba by Justin® collection of cowgirl boots, available now online and at select retailers nationwide. For nearly a decade, Justin Boots has teamed up with country music icon Reba McEntire to create boots that are bold, fearless, and full of personality, just like her. Each pair tells a story, blending McEntire's signature "tough sexy" attitude with the master craftsmanship Justin Boots is known for.

Justin's latest arrivals in the Reba by Justin(r) cowgirl boots collection.

Designed in close collaboration with McEntire, this collection blends high-end style with expert craftsmanship. Each boot is crafted from the finest leathers, with signature details and thoughtful construction for all-day comfort and lasting wear. These cowgirl boots are made for women who want to look put-together, feel confident, and own the spotlight - whether they're performing on stage, heading out for a night on the town, or simply making a statement wherever they go.

The collection features a striking red, black, and ivory palette, designed to command attention while remaining effortlessly versatile. Each shade reflects a facet of McEntire's fearless personality - bold, powerful, and unapologetically confident.

Spotlight Styles in the Collection:

Queen 15" Western Python Boot – Black & Red

Own the spotlight in Queen, a 15" snip toe cowgirl boot crafted entirely from luxurious python leather. With a cushioned insole and leather outsole, Queen combines all-day comfort with commanding presence. Available in red and black, this boot is a true statement piece that celebrates power, elegance, and McEntire's iconic influence.

Rumor 17" Western Boot – Black, Red & Ivory

All eyes are on Rumor, a 17" snip toe boot that is one of McEntire's personal favorites. Crafted from premium cowhide, Rumor embodies McEntire's signature "tough sexy" attitude. With sleek lines, a cushioned insole, and leather outsole, this striking boot is available in red, black, and ivory and designed to make a lasting impression.

Nell 12" Western Boot – Black & Ivory

Named after McEntire's middle name, Nell showcases fearless style with a 12" snip toe silhouette, fringe detailing, and stud accents that catch the light—and attention—with every step. Crafted from premium cowhide and finished with a cushioned insole and leather outsole, Nell perfectly reflects the bold, confident energy of the collection.

Hart 6" Western Bootie – Black, Red & Ivory

Inspired by McEntire's iconic TV character, the Hart Bootie blends edge and elegance in a versatile 6" silhouette. Smooth cowhide leather and studded accents make this bootie both refined and daring, while a cushioned insole and leather outsole ensure comfort and wearability. Available in black, red, and ivory, Hart channels confidence in every step.

Coming Soon – Radio 13" Boot – Black & Red

Turn up the energy with Radio, a 13" snip toe boot inspired by McEntire's hit song "Turn On the Radio." Featuring a studded star, cowhide foot, suede upper, cushioned insole, and leather outsole, Radio captures McEntire's bold, unapologetic confidence. Available in red and black, this boot embodies the vibrant, fearless spirit of the collection.

The Reba by Justin Boots collection is designed for women who dare to make a statement - women who lead, perform, and live boldly. With its combination of exceptional craftsmanship, signature style, and fearless attitude, the collection continues to solidify McEntire's influence on western fashion and Justin Boots' position as a premier maker of authentic western footwear.

"Working with Reba for nearly ten years has been an incredible ride," said Taylor Morton, Public Relations Manager at Justin Boots. "This collection is more than boots - it's bold, confident, and unapologetically sexy. Every pair tells a piece of Reba's story while showcasing the craftsmanship that keeps Justin Boots at the top of its game."

The collection is available now at JustinBoots.com and at select Justin Boots retailers nationwide.

About Justin

Justin is a brand of Western footwear, apparel, and accessories that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a variety of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, cowgirl boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin also offers a wide range of men's, women's and kids apparel and accessories, including cowboy hats, jeans, belts, handbags, and more. Justin is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

