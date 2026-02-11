Introducing the Elite 2026 Companies Optimizing Modern IT

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc . has revealed the distinguished winners of the 2026 JumpCloud Customer Awards and Partner Awards. This year's winners are setting the standard for how fast-growing companies manage IT.

The Customer Awards honor customers' innovative solutions using JumpCloud across three categories, including:

Best Use Case: Customers that use JumpCloud to transform their business in a mission-critical way for intelligent, secure IT.

Scaling for Success: Customers that have scaled their business using JumpCloud.

Make Work Happen Champion: Highlights an individual who has gone above and beyond to Make Work Happen® at their organization.

The Partner Awards recognize the outstanding contributions of partners across both managed service provider (MSP) and value-added reseller (VAR) categories. The 2026 awards honor top performers in major global regions in the following categories:

Partner of the Year: JumpCloud's highest recognition for the overall top-performing partner. This award is given to the partner who has demonstrated excellence across key performance metrics.

Customer Impact Award: JumpCloud highlights the partner whose dedication to customer service and satisfaction has had a significant positive impact, both internally and externally.

Emerging Star Award: JumpCloud recognizes the partner who has shown rapid growth, promising potential, and notable contributions.

The 2026 JumpCloud Customer Award winners:

Best Use Case: TestMu (formerly LambdaTest)

(formerly LambdaTest) Scaling for Success: Lightcast

Make Work Happen Champion: Joseph Cunningham, Head of IT, OOONO

The 2026 JumpCloud Partner Award winners:

"As organizations navigate a landscape that now includes both human users and autonomous AI agents, the need for a unified, secure control plane has never been greater," said Sumesh Rahavendra, chief business officer, JumpCloud. "Our 2026 winners are leading this charge. From TestMu's near-100% device compliance to Lightcast's use of AI-driven SaaS discovery to manage shadow IT, these companies are eliminating risk while empowering growth. We are also proud to honor Joseph Cunningham of OOONO, whose 'security-first, frictionless' philosophy perfectly captures our mission to Make Work Happen safely and invisibly for the modern workforce."

"Our global partners are the essential catalysts helping organizations transition to a unified IT management model," said Antoine Jebara, co-founder and general manager of channels & alliances, JumpCloud. "By leveraging JumpCloud to consolidate identity, device, and access management, these partners are empowering their customers to secure the modern workforce and turn potential AI risk into an optimized advantage. We are honored to celebrate their dedication to delivering intelligent, secure IT that scales alongside the world's most innovative businesses."

About JumpCloud®

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

Learn more: jumpcloud.com/

