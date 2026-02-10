JumpCloud Launches Venture Arm to Fuel IT and Security Innovation

New investment arm reflects JumpCloud's commitment to building a more secure and productive tech ecosystem

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. has revealed the launch of its new venture arm, JumpCloud Ventures . JumpCloud Ventures will support early-stage companies building identity, security, AI, and IT productivity solutions. The program fuels the foundational technologies that help modern enterprises scale safely. The company also announced its first investment in Tofu , a startup focused on addressing identity fraud in hiring.

"Greg Keller and I have spent much of our careers building companies from the ground up," said Rajat Bhargava, CEO, JumpCloud. "At our current scale, it is time to give back. We are supporting emerging companies tackling hard problems in identity and security. JumpCloud Ventures is about investing in innovation and helping these companies grow."

JumpCloud Ventures is a long-term investment program and offers more than just capital. It gives portfolio companies access to JumpCloud's experience, insights, and network as they grow. JumpCloud Ventures aims to support companies without prescribing product direction or integration.

Tofu, JumpCloud Ventures' first investment, focuses on preventing identity fraud during the hiring process. This is an increasingly visible risk as organizations expand remote and distributed workforces.

"Identity-based attacks often begin long before a user ever logs in," Bhargava said. "Hiring and onboarding represent an important but underexplored area of identity risk. Tofu is bringing new thinking to that problem, which is why we're excited to support the team through JumpCloud Ventures."

The investment reflects JumpCloud's belief in Tofu's vision and leadership, as well as the growing importance of identity verification earlier in the employee lifecycle.

"JumpCloud's support is a strong validation of the problem we're solving," said Jason Zoltak, co-founder and CEO, Tofu. "Our mission is to build the identity and security platform for recruiting that helps establish a new foundation of trust in an AI and remote working world. This is a new problem that has suddenly emerged. While companies are ill-equipped to solve it, we're ready to help every company establish a stronger layer of trust between talent, security, and candidates. We're excited to work with the JumpCloud team as we continue to build and scale our platform."

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

