INTRODUCING THE FIRST SONICALLY POWERED DERMAPLANING SYSTEM EXCLUSIVELY FOR SKINCARE PROFESSIONALS

DERMAFLASH® PRO reinvents spa dermaplaning to be safer, gentler and more effective than ever

CHICAGO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional dermaplaning enters a new era with DERMAFLASH® PRO a safer, gentler, technology-driven alternative to traditional scalpel-based treatments.

With a multi-patented design powered by award-winning sonic technology—plus clinically proven results and innovative safety features—DERMAFLASH PRO empowers all estheticians and skincare professionals to provide gentle and effective exfoliation and vellus hair removal.

DERMAFLASH® PRO

The custom-engineered MicroSonic Edge™ features a proprietary Safety Cage that protects the skin from nicks and cuts, while the meticulously designed "no-touch" loading and disposal system ensures estheticians no longer need to come into contact with dangerous scalpel blades. High-level sonic waves deliver a smooth and frictionless glide, in addition to boosting cellular turnover and microcirculation. The specially formulated PREFLASH™ prepares the skin in one easy step, without harmful ingredients like alcohol or acetone.

DERMAFLASH PRO is the essential first step for all spa facials to improve skincare product penetration and enhance the results of additional treatments. It's also ideal as a standalone service for a quick glow-boosting "lunchtime" facial.

"DERMAFLASH PRO empowers all estheticians to give their clients healthy, glowing, fuzz-free skin. The results are instant and transformative, and our clinical testing confirms the undeniable results," says DERMAFLASH founder Dara Levy.

Visit us at ISPA Las Vegas, March 31–April 2

Booth #719

KEY FEATURES

Award-Winning Sonic Technology

Friction-free glide and proven skin health benefits

For med spas, day spas and dermatology clinics

Custom-engineered MicroSonic Edge™

Maximum precision and maneuverability

Ultimate safety for clients and estheticians

Ergonomic Design

Full visibility of the client's skin

Comfortable, fatigue-free grip during sequential facial services

Precision Angle

Custom-engineered to reach an angle of 25°

Enhances access to facial contours

No-Touch Loading + Disposal

No-Touch Disposal Bin to safely discard used Edges

Seamless Charging Bed maintains a full charge all day

3 Sonic Speeds

Ultimate customization for every client

For all skin types—including sensitive

CLINICAL RESULTS

100% showed an immediate reduction in peach fuzz + flakiness*

100% showed an immediate improvement in fine lines + wrinkles*

83% showed an immediate improvement in skin texture*

*Instrumental analysis after 1 use

MSRP: $175

For more information, please watch our product video

Media Contact :

Danielle Zacharia | DAZ PR | [email protected]

SOURCE DERMAFLASH