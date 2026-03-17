The First Patented Cooling Facial Massage Powered by Revolutionary SonicCool™ Technology

Clinically proven to soothe, depuff + boost radiance

CHICAGO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing DERMAFLASH® COOL, a game-changing innovation from the industry leader in sonic skincare technology. Unlike cryotherapy tools that require freezing, this patented device is powered by rechargeable SonicCool™ + Copper Technology and reaches an industry-leading low temperature (the coldest on the market) in seconds.

DERMAFLASH Cool - Sonic Depuffing and Lymphatic Drainage Set

The custom-curved Copper Cooling dome protects the microbiome, supports long-term skin health, and delivers 360º access to all facial contours. Copper has unique cooling properties and is scientifically proven to reduce inflammation, accelerate skin renewal, support collagen production, and improve skin barrier function.

High-level sonic vibration boosts microcirculation and supports lymphatic drainage, allowing you to perform a quick and easy spa-quality facial massage anytime, anywhere—whether you're at home, on the go, or an esthetician in the treatment room. After just one use, you'll see clinically proven benefits including reduced puffiness, improved dark circles, and skin that looks lifted, sculpted and refreshed.

Ideal for all skin types including sensitive, DERMAFLASH COOL is designed to be used with HYDRAFLASH Active Cocooning Serum to enhance hydration and radiance. It's a must-have for frequent flyers, those with fluid retention from allergies, or anyone who needs to look well-rested ASAP.

"Our new magic wand is a game changer for anyone who struggles with undereye bags," says DERMAFLASH founder Dara Levy. "It's an instant 'wake-up call' with clinically proven benefits to improve your skin's health and longevity."

Now available at DERMAFLASH.com and Nordstrom

KEY FEATURES :

SonicCool™ Technology

Industry leading low temperature— no freezing required

High-level sonic vibration supports lymphatic drainage

Proprietary Copper Cooling dome

Premium "intelligent" material with unique cooling properties

Supports skin health

Ergonomic Design

Effortless maneuverability + 360º access

2 Sonic Speeds

Choose from gentle or invigorating

KEY BENEFITS :

Reduces undereye bags

Supports lymphatic drainage

Improves fine lines, wrinkles + elasticity

Calms inflammation

CLINICALLY PROVEN VISIBLE RESULTS:

91% reduced undereye bags^

100% improvement in fine lines + wrinkles*

94% improved skin elasticity**

88% brighter undereye area^

MSRP: $175

Visible results based on an instrumental analysis of clinical study participants using COOL with HYDRAFLASH Serum *1X and **1X per day for 4 weeks

^Visible results based on a survey of 34 clinical study participants using COOL with HYDRAFLASH Serum 1x a day for 4 weeks

SOURCE DERMAFLASH