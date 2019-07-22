Introducing The First Swimming Pool Sharing Site And App - Swimply

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by 22 year old entrepreneur, Bunim Laskin, in his New Jersey hometown, Swimply is the first ever online marketplace for pool sharing. As the oldest of 12 children, Swimply was created out of necessity and a desire for relief and relaxation on a hot summer day. The new website and app platform, available today for iOS and Android devices, syncs owners of private pools with anyone looking to take a dip. Swimply allows non-pool owners affordable access to this summertime luxury while inviting owners to make an effortless and substantial income from their underutilized pool.

"Owning a pool can be expensive, enjoying one doesn't have to be," said Bunim Laskin, Founder and CEO of Swimply. "We are seeking to democratize the pool experience so that everyone can enjoy an instant escape from reality, even if it's just to another backyard down the street."

The website and app features a platform where non-pool owners can read about available pools, see reviews, and book directly through Swimply.com. Owners are able to list their pool and include customized information on availability, rules and prices with a guarantee of an effortless transaction within 24 hours of the reservation. Each pool is inspected for safety and hygiene prior to listing to ensure a safe, high quality experience for guests every time. For assistance with listings, Swimply has a dedicated support team available 24/7 to help hosts with anything they may need including photography, description and pricing.

Swimply launched with a pilot program for summer 2018, and after immediate consumer interest and success, the finalized service rolls out nationwide this summer. Pools are currently available in Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia with availability in Canada and Australia. The average pool costs $45 per hour and is based on pool area size, amenities, timing and demand.

Pools can be booked and listed on www.swimply.com and download the Swimply app here: Swimply.

Founded by entrepreneur Bunim Laskin in his New Jersey hometown and quickly expanding around the world; Swimply is the first online marketplace for pool sharing.

