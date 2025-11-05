Introducing the Future of K-12 Assessment: The IXL LevelUp™ Diagnostic

Built using cutting-edge psychometric principles, the IXL LevelUp Diagnostic helps educators confidently identify students for intervention, lead organization-wide improvement efforts, track student growth and more—without waiting for official state testing results. But the true magic of the LevelUp Diagnostic is what happens after the assessment.

Instead of leaving educators with charts and spreadsheets, LevelUp closes the loop, guiding students from diagnosis to practice with personalized action plans. By seamlessly linking precise, actionable data to learning, it helps educators make faster, smarter decisions to ensure every student succeeds.

No guesswork, ever

The LevelUp Diagnostic offers both benchmarking options and real-time diagnostic insights, giving educators the flexibility to assess students when and how they want with minimal classroom disruptions.

"I use LevelUp several times throughout the school year," said Nicole Cross, an Algebra I teacher for Johnson City Schools in Tennessee. "Early on, it gives me a clear picture of where students are starting and how that compares to their previous year's progress. It's also the first place I go when parents have concerns. I can show them data that explains exactly how their child is doing."

Unlike traditional interim benchmark assessments, which can take an entire day, the LevelUp Diagnostic delivers a standards-aligned evaluation in just 45-60 minutes per subject. After students complete the assessment, educators get accurate data on grade-level proficiency in math and language arts, as well as a breakdown by strand. These insights help educators monitor progress from benchmark to benchmark, identify trends and make more informed, strategic instructional decisions.

Benchmark assessments give teachers a valuable snapshot of student learning, but learning doesn't pause between those tests. Weeks can pass before the next data point arrives, leaving educators unsure whether students are making progress or falling behind. That's why LevelUp also includes Real-Time Mode—an IXL-exclusive innovation that delivers just-in-time data on every student's performance throughout the school year. In just 10 minutes a week, learners answer diagnostic questions that automatically refine their assessment scores, so teachers know exactly where students stand and can respond with the right support right away.

From assessment to action

Assessment results instantly translate into personalized action plans for every student, which link directly to more than 19,000 hyper-targeted IXL skills. Plans stay up to date when students use Real-Time Mode, and as they learn: When they reach proficiency in a skill, it disappears from their action plan, ensuring they're always working on the skills that will help them make the most progress.

For teachers, these action plans provide exactly what's been missing from traditional assessments: clear next steps tailored to each student. Easy to interpret and ready to use, they make it simple to differentiate instruction, support IEP planning and demonstrate student progress during parent-teacher conferences.

Putting LevelUp to the test

LevelUp for math includes full audio and Spanish-language support so that students can demonstrate their knowledge regardless of English proficiency. Cross has seen the difference firsthand. "I had two English language learner students last year who used only LevelUp and the recommended skills," she said. "One grew from a 2nd-grade level to 4th grade, and the other from 4th grade to beginning Algebra 1 skills."

Beyond student progress, Cross calls LevelUp "a reliable diagnostic tool" that she uses "to accurately determine student knowledge levels, even when other data is not available."

"For too long, assessments have focused on measurement instead of momentum," said Kate Mattison, Vice President of Curriculum at IXL Learning. "LevelUp changes that, closing the gap between testing and teaching to fuel meaningful instruction, save time and deliver deeper insights."

The result is an assessment that fits seamlessly into every classroom, helping teachers see their students more clearly, respond more quickly and guide them toward lasting growth.

