California Board of Education Approves Takeoff by IXL, California Edition

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IXL Learning today announced that the California State Board of Education (SBE) has added Takeoff by IXL, California Edition to its list of approved instructional resources. The decision follows an in-depth review that confirmed the breakthrough K–5 core curriculum aligns with the Mathematics Framework for California Public Schools.

"How can I provide effective core instruction when every student in my class is at a different level?"

Takeoff by IXL is the first and only fully integrated digital core program designed from day one to solve differentiation.

For years, educators have been asking that very question. With one-size-fits-all textbooks that don't adapt to meet students where they are, differentiation has remained a formidable challenge. Additionally, teachers have had to juggle separate tools for instruction, assessment and intervention just to get the job done. Traditional textbook publishers, even with their digital add-ons, fail to solve these fundamental problems. The answer isn't more of the same; rather, it's to reenvision core instruction so that each and every student receives exactly what's needed, at every moment.

Meet Takeoff by IXL™

Takeoff by IXL is the first and only fully integrated digital core program designed from day one to solve differentiation. Lessons, assessments and all other features work together seamlessly to personalize learning while empowering teachers to deliver whole-class instruction. Takeoff also offers a variety of printable resources that reinforce learning—from in-class student workbooks to independent practice pages.

Differentiation is built into Takeoff's DNA

Takeoff's digital platform powers deep, always-on personalization that goes far beyond what any traditional curriculum can do. With thousands of adaptive skills, real-time insights and in-the-moment support, differentiation is ever-present on the platform.

Daily, step-by-step lesson plans, built from the ground up for California standards, provide everything teachers need to help learners grow, including clear guidance for assisting struggling students and challenges for those ready to advance.

IXL adaptive skills are the engine that powers continuous differentiation: More than 12,000 of them personalize learning online, adjusting in difficulty based on student responses, providing feedback with every answer and even recommending prerequisite skills when students struggle. When learners hit a roadblock, resources such as video tutorials and explanations offer step-by-step guidance.

Takeoff also ensures equitable access for multilingual learners with all student materials available in Spanish, plus supplemental online translations for more than 100 languages.

Know exactly how to help each student

Mid-unit and end-of-unit tests measure learning, but what sets Takeoff apart is the next step: built-in Personalization days. Incorporated into the curriculum's scope and sequence, Personalization days group students by need and recommend skills that fill knowledge gaps or extend learning based on their test results. Takeoff also provides teachers with actionable reporting and analytics to help monitor progress.

Making California's vision for mathematics a reality

Takeoff by IXL, California Edition brings the California Mathematics Framework to life. Integrated concepts, or "big ideas," form the core of each unit, guiding students to make connections across grade levels and master the concepts and procedures necessary for advanced mathematics. The program seamlessly embeds the Standards for Mathematical Practice into every lesson, which prepares students to be confident thinkers and skilled problem-solvers. Takeoff also thoughtfully incorporates the California Environmental Principles and Concepts into engaging end-of-unit activities.

Content is both inclusive and culturally responsive, engaging and motivating students from all backgrounds. This allows students to "see themselves" in the curriculum and in math-related careers by making math instruction relevant and empowering. All of this connects math to the real world so that California students can understand and positively impact their communities.

