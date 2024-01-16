Introducing the Gentle & Clear Collection from Colleen Rothschild Beauty: Specialized Care for Blemish-Prone and Sensitive Skin

ADDISON, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleen Rothschild Beauty, renowned for its innovative skincare solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its newest endeavor – the Gentle & Clear Collection. This line marks a significant expansion for the brand, offering a specialized system designed to address the unique needs of blemish-prone, sensitive, and reactive skin.

Colleen Rothschild Beauty's Gentle & Clear collection

At the heart of Colleen Rothschild Beauty is the founder's unparalleled expertise and visionary spirit, honed over three decades in the beauty industry. Colleen Rothschild herself has meticulously guided the creation of the Gentle & Clear Collection, infusing each product with her dedication to empowering individuals through exceptional skincare.

The Gentle & Clear Collection is meticulously designed as a 4-piece, fragrance-free routine, where each product marries a blend of expertly curated, targeted ingredients with Colleen's extensive, hands-on approach to intentional formulating. For compromised skin, Colleen recommends simplifying your skincare to this focused four-product system. This approach is particularly crucial for skin that has suffered from overuse or misuse of skincare products, often leading to barrier damage. Adopting this carefully selected regimen is an effective step towards rehabilitating and restoring the health of your skin.

Tailored for the delicate balance of blemish-prone and sensitive skin types, the collection addresses concerns arising from an unbalanced skin barrier, such as transepidermal water loss, blemishes, and increased sensitivity. Each product is crafted to treat and support the skin's barrier while maintaining an optimal environment for skin health. Gentle & Clear focuses on maintaining the skin's natural equilibrium and building resilience, ensuring your skin achieves and maintains optimal health.

The Gentle & Clear Collection features a signature blend, including Salicylic Acid, Lactobacillus Ferment, and Niacinamide, specifically formulated to address the unique challenges of blemish-prone and sensitive skin. This trinity of high-performance ingredients, fundamental to every product in the range, offers a comprehensive approach to treat, prevent, calm, and soothe the skin. The result is a healthier, more balanced complexion that truly reflects your skin's potential.

Product Mix:

Gentle & Clear Purifying Cleanser : Dissolves oil, dirt, and makeup without compromising the skin's protective barrier. 5 fl oz, $38

: Dissolves oil, dirt, and makeup without compromising the skin's protective barrier. 5 fl oz, Gentle & Clear Clarifying Solution : A daily treatment that exfoliates, removes excess oil, and minimizes the appearance of pores. 6.8 fl oz, $36

: A daily treatment that exfoliates, removes excess oil, and minimizes the appearance of pores. 6.8 fl oz, Gentle & Clear Weightless Moisturizer : An oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizer that delivers essential nourishment and calm. 1.7 fl oz, $42

: An oil-free, non-comedogenic moisturizer that delivers essential nourishment and calm. 1.7 fl oz, Gentle & Clear Overnight Treatment : All-over or spot treatment to help improve tone and texture of affected areas. 0.5 fl oz, $34

: All-over or spot treatment to help improve tone and texture of affected areas. 0.5 fl oz, Gentle & Clear Skin Solutions Set: Bundled together at a value price, the set includes 4 full-size products PLUS a micro-fiber cleansing mitt, for a systematic approach to balanced, healthy skin. $115 ( $156 value)

Blemishes and skin sensitivity are concerns that transcend age, gender, and skin type. Understanding this, the Gentle & Clear Collection is inclusively formulated to cater to a broad and diverse demographic. People seeking a product range that is gentle yet efficacious will find this collection particularly appealing. Its accessibility and ease of use, combined with the assurance of being created by an expert in the field, make it an ideal choice for anyone looking to address these common skin issues. With the Gentle & Clear Collection, we provide a trusted solution designed to help UNVEIL YOUR COMPLEXION CONFIDENCE.

About Colleen Rothschild Beauty

Headquartered in Addison, Texas, Colleen Rothschild Beauty offers a range of skincare, haircare, body care, and makeup products sold directly to consumers worldwide. The brand is renowned for its expertly crafted formulas, multi-sensory experience, minimal-effort-maximum-results philosophy, and commitment to quality and innovation.

For more information about the Gentle & Clear Collection and other Colleen Rothschild Beauty products, visit colleenrothschild.com.

PR Contact:

LaRue PR [email protected]

SOURCE Colleen Rothschild Beauty