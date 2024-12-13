Introducing the HONGQI Guoya: A Luxury Sedan at Auto Guangzhou 2024

CHANGCHUN, China, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 22nd Auto Guangzhou 2024, HONGQI, the "World's New Luxury" automotive brand, proudly unveiled its latest creation—the Guoya. Featuring a design that blends tradition and modernity, meticulous craftsmanship, and powerful performance, the Guoya sparked lively discussions among attendees at the event.

The HONGQI Guoya spans 5.32 meters in length and has a wheelbase of 3.26 meters, offering a commanding road presence and spacious interior. The front fascia features a vertical grille flanked by slim LED headlights, creating a modern yet recognizable look. The streamlined side profile emphasizes aerodynamics, contributing to better efficiency and stability at higher speeds. At the rear, the horizontal tail lights with LED strips provide a cohesive and contemporary design. This combination of thoughtful proportions and functional details ensures the Guoya is both visually striking and purposefully crafted.

Inside, the Guoya prioritizes passenger comfort and practicality. High-quality materials, including soft-touch surfaces and premium leather, are combined with a thoughtful layout to create a welcoming and functional space. Adjustable seating and a customizable ambient lighting system add a sense of personalization, while the spacious cabin ensures comfort for all passengers on long journeys.

The Guoya integrates state-of-the-art intelligent driving technologies, delivering a harmonious blend of safety, performance, and driving pleasure. Its advanced all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction and handling across diverse conditions. Meanwhile, the AR-HUD (Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display) projects real-time driving data onto the windshield, enhancing both safety and intuitive navigation. These innovations, combined with other cutting-edge features, elevate the Guoya's driving experience to unparalleled levels of sophistication and convenience. Under the hood, the Guoya is powered by the most powerful in-class V6TD/V8TD + HEV powertrain and an intelligent four-wheel drive system, delivering exhilarating performance and effortless driving control. Its 8-speed automatic transmission enhances driving dynamics, while advanced safety features, including nine airbags and intelligent driving assistance, prioritize the safety of all occupants.

The Guoya, which made its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Paris Motor Show 2024, has already attracted widespread global media attention. As a masterpiece of craftsmanship, it highlights HONGQI's strength in luxury vehicle design and production. Looking ahead, the HONGQI brand is poised to present its flagship models at more international auto shows, accelerating the expansion of its presence in overseas markets and allowing global audiences to experience the cutting-edge luxury of Chinese automotive innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580740/image_5028817_38742528.jpg