Introducing the Lunar Lounge Collection by JanSport: A New Era of Comfort and Style

JanSport expands beyond back-to-school with a collection that reflects today's cultural shift toward wellness.

DENVER, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JanSport, a global leader in lifestyle and carry solutions, proudly announces the launch of its Lunar Lounge Collection, a bold new assortment designed to meet the evolving needs of today's wellness-driven consumers. Available globally on January 14, 2026, this collection redefines versatility and style, offering pieces that seamlessly transition from movement to leisure.

JanSport Lunar Lounge Collection Unphased Crossbody Small & Large - JanSport Lunar Lounge Collection

The Lunar Lounge Collection embodies a unique duality—balancing emotional appeal with physical functionality. Rooted in product innovation, this assortment reinforces JanSport's relevance beyond traditional back-to-school moments, positioning the brand as a go-to for modern, versatile living.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Lunar Lounge Collection, a line that expands our assortment and answers the call from consumers who want more than just our iconic backpacks. They want pieces that fit their lifestyle, their energy, and their values. This collection represents our commitment to innovation and to creating products that resonate with the way people live today." — Alexandra Reveles, Vice President of Global Brand at JanSport.

This collection speaks to consumers who prioritize wellness as a lifestyle; those who flow between rituals, from group workouts to farmer's market trips. They're not just seeking gear; they're curating pieces that reflect their style, values, and intention to live in the present.

According to a study by McKinsey, wellness remains a top priority globally, with 87% of Chinese, 82% of US, and 73% of UK consumers saying wellness is a top daily priority. The Lunar Lounge Collection answers this cultural shift with trend-forward designs, elevated aesthetics, and sustainable materials.

The Lunar Lounge Collection:

Each piece is offered in five colorways—Soft Nylon Moon Flower, Black, Pastel Lilac, Lime Citron, and Azul Blue—with select exclusives for the Move Sling FX.

Availability

The Lunar Lounge Collection will be available globally on January 14, 2026, at select specialty retailers and fully online at JanSport.com in the USA.

About JanSport

Since 1967, JanSport has lived true to its purpose: Always With You. The brand is a true and trusted ally throughout all life adventures and values inclusivity, authenticity, and self-expression. With sustainability at its core, JanSport is committed to improving the environmental impact of its products through material and manufacturing innovations while continuing to provide the same durability, versatility, and long-life JanSport packs are known for. Though the brand began by manufacturing and marketing world-class outdoor backpacks, today's product offerings include a variety of daypacks, bags and accessories sold on www.jansport.com, in department stores, and in specialty and boutique retail locations worldwide.

SOURCE JanSport