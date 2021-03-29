Introducing the Most Delicious Mystery of 2021: NEW TWIZZLERS Twists Mystery Flavor
Brand's first-ever limited-edition mystery flavor adds excitement to snacking
Mar 29, 2021, 08:00 ET
HERSHEY, Pa., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone loves a little mystery, so the TWIZZLERS brand is bringing some fun and flavor by launching the first-ever TWIZZLERS Twists Mystery Flavor. The new flavor is sure to be the most delicious mystery of 2021 and is the perfect snack for consumers to chew on.
The TWIZZLERS brand was inspired to ignite a flavorful mystery with this latest innovation, offering a taste so mysterious consumers may have to go through more than a few Twists before they guess right.
"For centuries, humans have been intrigued by unsolved mysteries - Big Foot, Loch Ness, El Chupacabra," said Ryan Hagemeyer, Senior Associate Brand Manager, TWIZZLERS Brand. "In 2021, TWIZZLERS is getting in on the mystery game with a fun and flavorful twist by introducing its first-ever TWIZZLERS Twists Mystery Flavor!"
Plot twist – the TWIZZLERS brand will be revealing the mystery flavor this summer, so grab a pack and take a guess before the secret's out!
The limited-edition flavor will be available nationwide beginning this spring for $2.39*.
*Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer, SRPs are based off of historical data averages at a total class of trade level.
About The Hershey Company
The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 17,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 90 brands around the world that drive more than $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, SkinnyPop, and Pirate's Booty.
For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.
To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com
SOURCE The Hershey Company
