Introducing the N-OvateUS Foundation: Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators

ATLANTA, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce the official launch of the N-OvateUS Foundation, founded by Tye Hayes, CEO of N-Ovate Solutions. N-OvateUS creates meaningful change by connecting communities with emerging technologies, innovative programs, and professional development. Driven by a vision of lasting and impactful change, the N-OvateUS Foundation leverages strategic partnerships and initiatives to create inclusive, sustainable opportunities tailored to meet the unique needs of each community it serves.

Programs and Initiatives:

Announcing N-OvateUS Foundation: Empowering Innovators, Founded by Tye Hayes, CEO of N-Ovate Solutions. Post this

N-OvateEDU: Brings children from underserved communities into the fold of innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship. By offering immersive experiences with emerging technologies, we actively involve them in creating solutions that will shape their futures.

N-OvateHER: Offers programs and initiatives designed to equip women, particularly those in their late 20s to early 30s, with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to succeed in technology, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

N-OvationHUB: Inspired by the NFL Technology HUB, the N-OvationHUB is an initiative designed to accelerate change and innovation in urban communities. This think tank is dedicated to quickly testing emerging technologies to address urban challenges through practical proof of concepts (POCs) and use cases.

"We are excited to launch the N-OvateUS Foundation, a dream realized to inspire more people who look like me in tech," says Tye Hayes, Founder of the N-OvateUS Foundation. "This is my way of giving back and creating a pathway for my children and the next generation."

The N-OvateUS Foundation is currently seeking partners and donors to support its initiatives and goals.

For more information, please visit our website at [https://www.novatesolutions.net/novateus](https://www.novatesolutions.net/novateus).

For media, partner and donor inquiries please contact: Rene Chatfield ([email protected])

About N-OvateUs Foundation:

The N-OvateUs Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating pathways for "Taught and Applied" learning, empowering individuals to become skilled, confident future leaders ready to drive innovation. Founded in March 2024 by Tye Hayes, the foundation focuses on leveraging technology to transform underserved communities, enhancing knowledge exchange, and driving cross-disciplinary collaborations.

SOURCE N-Ovate