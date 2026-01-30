Introducing the New Manheim App--and More Steps Toward a Seamless, More Connected Wholesale Journey

Manheim advances a bold new era of wholesale where clients choose outcomes, not channels

ATLANTA , Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manheim today announced additional steps toward creating a more seamless, connected wholesale marketplace, unveiling a redesigned Manheim mobile app and a range of intelligent innovations that are designed to bring simplicity, convenience and consistency to the client experience. Together, these enhancements advance a new era where AI-powered tools and AI-assisted teams work in lockstep to deliver a smooth journey for clients across digital and physical channels—and from offsite to onsite—in the world's largest wholesale marketplace.

"At a time when clients need clarity and confidence, we're delivering a marketplace powered by intelligence at every turn," said Grace Huang, president, Inventory Solutions, Cox Automotive. "With each new innovation, Manheim moves closer to its vision for the future of wholesale—not digital vs. physical, but one connected ecosystem built around client goals and outcomes."

Digital Innovations Driving a Fully Connected Experience

Debuting at the 2026 NADA Show, the newly redesigned Manheim mobile app gives dealers a faster, smarter way to browse, scan, bid and buy on the go—a modern command center built for the pace of today's wholesale market. With instant VIN scanning, quick access to MMR, streamlined search, real-time notifications and upgraded Simulcast experience, the app makes it easier than ever for buyers to zero in on the right vehicles, faster. Its clean, mobile-first design complements desktop workflows while bringing the Manheim Marketplace directly to dealers' fingertips.

And by streamlining how buyers evaluate and act on inventory, the new app is designed to drive improved visibility and better results for sellers, too. Sellers continue to enjoy access to all the great Selling Center features they're accustomed to from the previous mobile experience. More additions for buyers, along with a new seller experience, will continue to enhance the mobile app in 2026 and beyond.

The introduction of the app supplements recently announced innovations that are already live or scaling in support of this seamless marketplace strategy, including expanded MMR Range, Inventory Curation, and an evolved Condition Report (CR) experience. Collectively, these capabilities are designed to create a friction-free wholesale journey where discovery, decisions and transactions are increasingly connected and coordinated.

Underpinning the marketplace transformation is a robust layer of AI from Cox Automotive Intelligence. Infused across Manheim's digital tools such as MMR valuations and personalized inventory recommendations, AI is already helping clients make faster decisions grounded in real-time data and insights. But AI is not just fueling technology at Manheim—it's assisting people, too.

Manheim's People Powering Intelligent Decisioning

The evolution of Manheim's marketplace wouldn't be possible without the teams driving it forward—and Manheim is reshaping its client support teams and empowering them with more tools, data and insights than ever before. Every client is backed by a connected team of specialists who shape strategy, prepare inventory for sale and move vehicles toward the right buyers—no matter where that inventory sits. With this new unified support model, clients can expect a more streamlined approach that aims to provide clearer information and deliver a more consistent experience across their wholesale journey.

AI from Cox Automotive Intelligence amplifies that expertise. Embedded across Manheim's tools, workflows and decisioning systems, AI gives teams the speed, precision and data they need to help clients act with confidence and generate stronger results.

Manheim officially rolled out its new client support organization structure in January 2026, inclusive of:

The Dealer Services team (including Wholesale Inventory Specialists) provides sellers VIN-level support from Inspection to sale—applying data-driven insights across pricing, channel selection and reconditioning decisions to help maximize each vehicle's value and timing from lot to lanes.

provides sellers VIN-level support from Inspection to sale—applying data-driven insights across pricing, channel selection and reconditioning decisions to help maximize each vehicle's value and timing from lot to lanes. The Trade Desk team combines AI, automation and unmatched marketplace data to proactively curate inventory for buyers and negotiate deals that align with each client's preferences and performance goals.

combines AI, automation and unmatched marketplace data to proactively curate inventory for buyers and negotiate deals that align with each client's preferences and performance goals. The Mobile Inspections team—now the industry's largest offsite inspection force—delivers objective condition reporting wherever vehicles are, supported by unified training, integrated tools and advanced diagnostics like OBD–II code capture.

Together, Manheim's people and technology give buyers the information they need to make more informed purchase decisions while giving sellers strategic support to reach their goals most effectively.

Focus on Client Outcomes

As dealer expectations evolve toward efficiency, consistency and channel flexibility, Manheim's unified marketplace strategy sets a new standard. Its mix of scale, operational muscle, human expertise and AI will offer the industry something no one else can: a marketplace where clients don't choose channels — they choose outcomes, and Manheim takes care of the rest.

"Our work is already in motion across the country," said Huang. "As we continue to more tightly connect mobile, digital and physical experiences, our goal is for dealers to feel the difference every day in better insights, better listings and better results. Clients won't have to choose channels—they'll simply choose Manheim."

