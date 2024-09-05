INTRODUCING THE NEWLY REIMAGINED BEACH CLUB HOTEL AT THE BOCA RATON

Now accepting reservations for stays starting December 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boca Raton, South Florida's iconic private club and resort, announces the debut of the reimagined Beach Club, with reservations available beginning December 2024. When the $120 million investment is complete, the luxury oceanfront escape will seamlessly connect to its golden beach backdrop through a stunning redesign and curated experiences. Resort guests and club members will set their own pace at Beach Club with new restaurants, a cocktail lounge and café, new fitness facility, dynamic oceanside event spaces, and a transformation of guest rooms and suites overlooking a half-mile stretch of private beach along the Atlantic Ocean.

Beach Club’s spacious guest rooms and suites will showcase a design that blurs the lines between interiors and outdoors, complete with floor-to-ceiling ocean views.

"Beach Club has long been recognized as one of the most coveted beachside resort destinations in South Florida, and this evolution is poised to captivate a whole new category of discerning travelers while appealing to our legacy guests," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "We are partnering with top designers and leading industry minds to create intriguing new offerings that will inspire. The new Beach Club will reflect the very best in design, dining, and experience—at the only beachfront resort in Boca Raton."

Beach Club's 210 spacious guest rooms and suites will showcase a spectacular design that blurs the lines between interiors and outdoors, complete with floor-to-ceiling ocean or Intracoastal views. The light-filled accommodations will embrace the sea breeze and natural textures, including honed marble and cerused woods complemented by vibrant coral velvet accents. Among the elevated in-room amenities, a wet bar with water filtration system will invite guests to stay hydrated on the go. Beach Club will triple its quantity of suites, including the Grand Suite + Lanai that features one- and two-bedroom options that flow into expansive outdoor poolside living spaces with lounge seating, granting guests easy access to the fresh salt air from their private patios.

INSPIRED DINING

Beach Club will offer distinct oceanfront food and drink options.

The property's beloved culinary destination, Marisol, will see a newly designed indoor-outdoor setting serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner just steps from the ocean. Fresh Mediterranean fare will appeal to the whole family. And after dinner, Marisol's bar—a dramatic centerpiece of the restaurant's design—will be a social hub to enjoy curated cocktails prepared with precision. Inspired by iconic coastal destinations, a new sand-side dining experience, Onda, will spotlight a new culinarian each winter season. In its opening season, guests at Onda will dine on classic island flavors.

Located just beyond Beach Club's entrance, Living Room will feature world-class mixologists hand-crafting elegant evening aperitifs amid a mesmerizing atmosphere that begets intimate conversations. For a chance to sit back among the stars, an outdoor terrace overlooks the seascape. During daylight hours, guests will refresh and ruminate at Living Room's café, a sunny space offering house-made pastries, light bites, and gourmet coffee.

The poolside White Bar is an open-air gathering spot with a relaxed atmosphere, featuring creative cocktails and an extensive wine list to be enjoyed while catching up with friends or catching the big game. Situated nearby, Ocean Market features quick gourmet bites and ice cream, allowing guests to return to their beach adventures without missing a beat.

CURATED EXPERIENCES

Beach Club will offer an extensive selection of amenities and services rooted in the spirit of the coastal lifestyle. For a luxury experience with a touch of retro chic, Beach Club will be home to an exclusive VesBAR fleet, repurposed 1960s Vespas helmed by a cadre of skilled bartenders. The hotel's distinct programming will celebrate intentional moments from day to night, including an immersive Ritual Series beginning with First Light oceanside wellness classes, a Sunset Ritual marking the evening transition with a signature soundtrack and artisanal aperitifs, and Night's End, a special late-night wind down tradition.

When not relaxing on the hotel's private beach or partaking in on-the-water adventures such as surfing and pedal kayaking, guests can swim or sunbathe at one of three pools or at Cabana Club, a collection of vibrant pool cabanas designed in partnership with St. Tropez swimwear brand Vilebrequin. Waterside adventures await the youngest guests and members at Banyan Bunch Beachside, a dedicated children's program featuring fun amenities and educational activations designed around adventure, creation, discovery, and nature.

A PLACE TO GATHER

The ultimate setting for unforgettable meetings, events, oceanside weddings and celebrations, Beach Club offers a variety of indoor and outdoor venues. Newly transformed spaces include the beachfront Surfside Lawn framed by swaying palm trees that can be open-air or tented, the expansive Atlantic Ballroom, and the scenic outdoor Coastal Patio, each offering an idyllic location for gatherings of all sizes.

In addition to experiences enjoyed at the Forbes Five-Star Beach Club, a stay provides access to The Boca Raton's Harborside amenities. Just a five-minute Water Taxi across the Intracoastal, the resort offers golf, tennis, pickleball, wellness experiences at Spa Palmera, as well as three pools, water slides, a floating river, and more at Harborside Pool Club.

Beach Club is being brought to life by Urban Robot Associates, a design collective based in Miami Beach, as well as landscape architecture firm EDSA, and Garcia Stromberg—a firm of architects, designers, and artists. This marks the second phase of The Boca Raton's overall $375 million transformation. The first phase was completed in early 2023, which redesigned Harborside's offerings and amenities, including Tower hotel, more than 12 restaurants and lounges, the new four-acre Harborside Pool Club, and upgrades to the storied Cloister hotel. Visit TheBocaRaton.com and follow along on social media @TheBocaRaton.

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn. In the 2020s, it celebrates its most remarkable evolution and its 100th anniversary. The property provides year-round escape, exclusively for members of The Boca Raton Club and resort guests. Five hotels amid 200 waterfront acres include Cloister, Yacht Club, Beach Club, Tower, and Bungalows. The unveiling of Beach Club in December 2024 marks a major milestone in The Boca Raton's storied history, serving as Phase II of the resort's transformation. The Boca Raton's culinary offerings showcase a world of flavor, with signature restaurants in partnership with Major Food Group. Resort amenities include a private beach, the Forbes Five-Star Spa Palmera, an 18-hole golf course, a full-service marina, Racquet Club with 14 tennis courts and 12 pickleball courts, retail shops, seven swimming pools, and various water activities at Harborside Pool Club, state-of-the-art fitness clubs and wellness collaborations. For reservations, call (561) 447-3000 or visit TheBocaRaton.com.

SOURCE The Boca Raton