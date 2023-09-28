Introducing the Original Va j-j Visor, Ladies Intimate Area Shield - Made In The USA

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The launch of Va j-j Visor is a revolutionary, patented, protective vaginal shield, designed to provide women with an enhanced sense of confidence, comfort, and protection. Developed by women for women and in consultation with a leading gynaecologist, the Va j-j Visor is a cutting-edge vaginal shield that offers a new level of hygiene and peace of mind.

Va j-j Visor addresses the unique needs of women by providing discreet and effective protection in a comfortable and easy-to-use design. The shield is made from high-quality medical-grade polymer, ensuring it is safe, hypoallergenic, and gentle on the skin. Its flexible and ergonomic shape guarantees a perfect fit for women's intimate areas. Maintaining personal hygiene protection is a top priority for women, and Va j-j Visor is the ultimate solution. Its innovative design forms a protective shield, guarding against various external factors that can potentially cause discomfort and unwanted infections during tanning, waxing, hair removal, and other intimate area procedures. The Va j-j Visor offers a reliable shield that allows women to embrace their intimate area procedures with confidence.

Key uses:

  • Hair Removal: The Va j-j Visor allows you to remove more hair "down there" than you ever thought possible (or perhaps than you ever knew existed!) by protecting your most sensitive skin from depilatory creams, hot wax, razors, and scissors, as well as during laser and electrolysis treatments. No more worries about harsh chemicals, burns, nicks, or cuts.
  • Pubic hair coloring - protection from dyes
  • Protection from UV rays during sun exposure
  • Protects your modesty during tattooing, piercing or laser hair removal
  • Hygienic protection when trying on swimwear or underwear
  • Shields inner-vulva during spray tanning, minimising labia darkening

Features:

  • Developed, designed, and MADE in the USA
  • Gynaecologist recommended
  • Hygienic and disposable
  • One size fit all
  • Recyclable

"We are excited to introduce Va j-j Visor as a game-changer and the world's 1st ever in women's intimate care," said Naffisa, CEO of Va j-j Visor. "We understand the importance of personal hygiene, privacy and protection and the impact it has on a woman's overall well-being. With Va j-j Visor, we aim to enhance their comfort and confidence." 

More about Va j-j Visor:
The Va j-j Visor is a revolutionary, patented, protective vaginal shield designed to help protect a woman's inner vulva area (inner labia, clitoris, and vaginal opening). The Va j-j Visor is a soft and flexible cup that covers the inner vulva area and naturally fits the shape of the body, while the body's natural muscular tension holds it effortlessly in place. It is also hypoallergenic, disposable, and recyclable.

Va j-j Visor is now available for purchase through the official website: https://www.vaj-jvisor.com/

Contact:
Naffisa Rashid
01628 663075
366049@email4pr.com

