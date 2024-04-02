Introducing 'The Palm Beaches Collection': Discover The Palm Beaches Unveils Dynamic Brand Campaign, Inviting Visitors to Curate Vacation Experiences

Editor's note: Download campaign images here. General destination images can be downloaded here.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County in Southeast Florida, proudly launches a new brand campaign, "The Palm Beaches Collection." This innovative concept aims to redefine the visitor experience by spotlighting the rich diversity and unique charm of offerings available across the destination's 39 vibrant cities and towns. Highlighting the awe-inspiring beauty of the destination's nature and the outdoors, its immersive art and culture scene, iconic shopping experiences, world-class spa and wellness, active sports experiences and delectable dining, this is more than just another vacation spot – it's a collection of unforgettable experiences.

"We are thrilled to introduce 'The Palm Beaches Collection' campaign, inviting both seasoned and new visitors to discover and embrace the myriad of offerings that set The Palm Beaches apart from other places to visit. Our goal is to inspire everyone to curate their own collection for a perfect getaway," said Milton Segarra, CDME, president and CEO of DTPB. "We take immense pride in the fact that our destination authentically caters to a variety of interests, ensuring a truly enriching experience for every visitor."

DTPB encourages visitors to move beyond the "one-size-fits-all" vacation and embrace the diverse offerings that comprise "The Palm Beaches Collection." Visitors can delve into a tapestry of experiences, from captivating arts and culture attractions, indulgent shopping, serene encounters with nature, rejuvenating spa and wellness retreats, exquisite culinary options, and exhilarating sports activities. Whether drawn to vibrant theaters and world-class museums or eager to tee off on lush golf courses, guests will find the collection caters to every preference.

As travelers plan their future visits, they can now personalize their vacation experience through an interactive quiz on the official website, which will tailor individualized suggestions of things to do based on specific interests. The website provides an array of free tools for vacation planning, including a comprehensive Visitors Guide, direct hotel booking platform, a calendar of upcoming events, dining recommendations, and more.

The Palm Beaches Collection is part of a brand evolution, aiming to showcase the diverse offerings available in the destination while enticing travelers with the promise of a customizable vacation with endless possibilities. The new campaign will be amplified through a comprehensive approach, including paid media, earned media, social media, and new MarTech tactics.

For more information on The Palm Beaches, visit ThePalmBeaches.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

[email protected]

(561) 233-3030

SOURCE Discover The Palm Beaches