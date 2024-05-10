Soak Up the Sun with Sizzling Savings in The Palm Beaches

Editor's note: General destination images can be downloaded here.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The sun-kissed shores of The Palm Beaches are calling with unbeatable savings this spring and summer. Discover The Palm Beaches, the tourism marketing organization for Palm Beach County, is thrilled to announce an array of deals that will make a getaway to this iconic destination even more enticing.

The Palm Beaches are where luxury meets affordability, with options for every budget. Year-round, visitors will find more than 100 hotels nestled within just a few miles of pristine beaches, with everything from limited-service properties to chic boutique hotels to beachfront resorts. This is the perfect season for visitors to experience the approachable side of paradise and create lasting memories in America's First Resort Destination®.

HOTELS

The Palm Beaches boast a diverse collection of hotels. Whether looking to plan a weekend escape or an extended vacation, choose from a variety of more than 30 seasonal offers, including "stay longer and save" opportunities.*

The Breakers Palm Beach

The Breakers Palm Beach, one of America's most iconic resorts, situated on 140 acres of oceanfront property on the island of Palm Beach, Florida , is offering indulgent escapes: Bed & Breakfast : Enjoy exclusive amenities such as a full breakfast buffet for all guests, overnight valet parking, high-speed WiFi, and access to the resort's private beach club, Ocean Fitness center, and so much more. This offer may be combined with "Sixth Night Free" and is available now through Dec. 19, 2024 (including Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving). Sixth Night Free : Receive a complimentary sixth night when staying six consecutive nights. This getaway is available now through Dec. 19, 2024 (including Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving). Fourth Night Free: Receive a complimentary fourth night when staying four consecutive nights. This offer is available July 7, 2024 , through Sept. 30, 2024 , and it is combinable with "Bed & Breakfast."

PGA National Resort

This resort is home to both the popular PGA TOUR's Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches and six championship golf courses, as well as a state-of-the-art sports and racquet club, a 40,000 square-foot spa with exclusive Waters of the World outdoor mineral pools, and signature dining experiences at celebrity-chef led restaurants. Guests will enjoy the fully redesigned guestrooms and suites and the resort amenities.

Complimentary 3rd Night: Stay three nights in a recently refreshed guestroom, suite, or two-bedroom cottage designed by Serena & Lily and receive the final night free. This offer, which includes complimentary self-parking and access to unparalleled resort amenities, is valid through Sept. 30, 2024.

The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton, set amidst 200 lake and oceanfront acres, provides year-round escape exclusively for its Club members and overnight resort guests. Experience delectable dining, the Forbes Five-Star Spa Palmera, and endless activities including golf, tennis, pickleball, and more. Pied-à-Terre Residence : Escape to a private two-bedroom bungalow with a full kitchen, living room, and furnished balcony overlooking lush gardens. Stay for seven nights or longer and receive 25 percent off the best rate, including self-parking and access to all the amenities at The Boca Raton . This offer is valid now through Oct. 31, 2024 . Linger Longer and Save 25% : Guests can save 25 percent on stays of four nights or longer and receive daily access to Banyan Bunch Kids Club (ages four through 12). This offer is valid now through Sept. 30, 2024 .



Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach

Escape to the Island's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond Palm Beach Resort, where picturesque pools and acres of private beachfront await. Dine by the water at Seaway, savor Florie's by three-Michelin-starred Chef Partner Mauro Colagreco, relax at The Spa, and settle into the easygoing pace of life by the ocean. Experience More: Receive a nightly credit of up to USD 300 towards five-star spa treatments and world-class dining. This offer is valid now through Dec. 31, 2024 . Advance Purchase : Save up to 20 percent off the Room Rate when you book your stay at least seven days in advance. This offer is valid now through Dec. 31 , 2024. Stay Longer – Fourth Night Free: Book this offer for a complimentary fourth night at the beachfront enclave. This offer is valid now through Dec. 31, 2024 .



The Brazilian Court

Just steps from Worth Avenue, The Brazilian Court is a historic landmark, known for its elegant Spanish Colonial architecture, lush tropical courtyards and fountains, and warm ocean breezes. Stay More, Pay Less : When guests stay for four nights, they only pay for three. This offer is available now through Oct. 31, 2024 .



Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort and Spa

The iconic Palm Beach oceanfront resort is now open following a dramatic $20 million renovation. The new look presents a relaxed take on effortlessly stylish and ultra-luxurious accommodations, featuring 134 ocean-front, ocean-view, and garden-view rooms and suites. Stay More – Save More : Guests can stay three nights and save 10 percent, stay five nights and save 15 percent, or stay seven or more nights and save 20 percent. Special Hero Rate : Tideline Palm Beach Ocean Resort honors members of the military as well as first responders with 20 percent off with their ID. AAA/AARP : Add another perk to a AAA/AARP membership by enjoying 10 percent off the Best Flexible Rate. Spring into Savings : Receive 10 percent savings on any best available rate and enjoy a $30 food and beverage credit at the property's restaurants, Brandon's and Mizu, as well as 15 percent savings on any 80-minute spa treatment at The Spa at Tideline. To redeem, use code SAVINGS. This offer is valid now through June 30, 2024 .

White Elephant Palm Beach

Experience the timeless charm and elegance of White Elephant, a contemporary interpretation of Mediterranean-revival architecture that reflects the pulse and excitement of Palm Beach while capturing the spirit of a stately home. Enhance your stay this season with complimentary amenities from bicycles, beach gear, no resort fees, and much more. Family Safari : Take your family on a Palm Beach "Safari," no passports required. Stay two nights in a suite (king primary room with living room and pullout sofa) and explore the island. Little explorers will enjoy beach toys and a nature activity book, and older adventurers will be kitted with binoculars and magnifying glasses. Visit MacArthur State Beach Park and discover the Nature Center, with family kayaking. Top off your stay with a snorkel adventure for all ages. Transportation to and from activities is provided. The suite is available for up to four (two adults and two children) with additional add-ons.

Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa

Situated on the sweeping backdrop of Florida's gold coast and with the Atlantic as its playground, Eau Palm Beach invokes the relaxed glamour of America's First Resort Destination; a chance to refresh, play, and rediscover time. One of only two Forbes Five-Star resorts in Palm Beach , Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa is where effortless living meets relaxed luxury. Indulge in the warm Florida sunshine, sumptuous accommodations designed by Jonathan Adler , and the award-winning Eau Spa. Third Night Free : Receive your third night complimentary, available now through Oct. 31, 2024 . Suite Escape : Experience Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa's "Suite Life" by booking a two-night stay or more and receive a glass of champagne on arrival, a one-time $500 resort credit, and luxurious suite accommodations. Girls' Getaway : Sun, sip, and spa the day away with this ultimate girls' escape, which includes a glass of champagne on arrival, a one-time $500 credit to the Eau Spa, a choice of one cocktail or mocktail daily in Breeze Ocean Kitchen or Stir Bar & Terrance, and luxurious accommodations for two nights. Complimentary Kids Club : From May 31, 2024 , through Sept. 30, 2024 , children ages three through 12 can receive complimentary admission to the popular Kids Club.

Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa

Escape to paradise at Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa. Perched oceanfront near West Palm Beach on Singer Island, this luxury resort is the only all-suite beachfront property in Palm Beach County . Journey to SiSpa : Receive two spa treatments per two-night stay, as well as a glass of champagne upon arrival at SiSpa. This offer is valid now through Dec. 25, 2024 .

The Seagate Hotel

Enjoy a stay at this Delray Beach resort, offering guests exclusive access to a private beach, a newly-renovated championship golf course, a full-service spa, swimming pools, and more. Seagate Shotmaker : Those who like to tee off on vacation can take advantage of this package, offering VIP access to the newly renovated Joe-Lee designed, 18-hole championship golf course, with a 50 percent discount off a full round of golf, as well as luxurious incentives. Guests will receive up to 20 percent off spacious room accommodations and two complimentary cocktails. This offer is valid now through Sept. 30, 2024 . Stay Golden : This package boasts plenty of serenity and "vitamin sea," and guests receive up to 30 percent off luxurious room accommodations and two complimentary cocktails to enjoy poolside when booking a minimum one-night stay now through Nov. 13, 2024 .



Wyndham Grand Jupiter

Embrace a restful approach to laidback luxury at Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place, where the best of Jupiter is at your fingertips. Indulge in upscale shopping, vibrant nightlife, and exquisite dining, or explore stunning beaches and world-class golf courses. Savor poolside delights and soak in the sunset over the scenic Intracoastal Waterway. Your memorable escape awaits. Fun in the Sun : Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place has everything you need for fun in the sun – enjoy two complimentary signature cocktails of your choice, as a curated beach bag with stays two nights or longer. Coastal Romance : Indulge in a romantic coastal escape with a special package, featuring chocolate-covered strawberries, a bottle of Prosecco, and nightly turn-down service crafted for creating cherished memories.

Waterstone Resort & Marina

This resort overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and Intracoastal Waterway strikes a perfect balance between unwavering hospitality and contemporary design. Guests can enjoy an "on-the-water" dining experience, a 190' marina, watersport rentals, chartered excursions, and more than 8,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor venue space. Third Night Free : Stay two nights and receive the third night free. This promotion is offered now through Dec. 31, 2024 .



Hilton West Palm Beach

Located in the heart of Downtown West Palm Beach , the newly reimagined AAA 4- Diamond Hilton West Palm Beach features a palm tree-adorned pool deck, serene guestrooms and suites, modern art collection, delectable food and beverage destinations, and a lush arrival experience complete with a signature lobby bar. Experience the Stay : Receive a $50 daily resort credit, plus an early check-in and late check-out when available.

Crane's Beach House

This hidden gem is located just steps from both the beach and downtown Atlantic Ave in Delray Beach. Enjoy a stay at this tropical paradise featuring palm-shaded pools within a lushly landscaped, meandering courtyard, and beach-house style suites and villas, equipped with the comforts of home. Stay Longer and Save : Stay for three nights and receive 10 percent off, stay five nights and receive 15 percent off, or stay seven nights or more and get 20 percent off. Offers are available now for reservations between May 27, 2024 to Oct. 3, 2024 , with blackout dates of July 3, 2024 through July 6, 2024 .



The Hyatt Place Delray Beach

Hyatt Place Delray Beach is located in the Pineapple Grove Arts District of downtown Delray Beach within one mile of the Gold Coast and its beautiful beaches. The property is within walking distance to Atlantic Avenue shopping, dining, and entertainment districts. Book Now & Save 15% : Guests can save 15 percent if they book now, and World of Hyatt Members can save 20 percent. This offer is valid through Sept. 30, 2024 .

Embassy Suites by Hilton West Palm Beach Central

Conveniently located near the Palm Beach International Airport or directly off I-95 for road-tripping, this hotel is near the heart of West Palm Beach . Honors Discount Advance Purchase : Guests can receive up to 17 percent off the hotel's Best Available Rate when they book at least seven days in advance. Offer valid Sept. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2024 .

The Ray Hotel Delray Beach, Curio Collection by Hilton

Enjoy a stay at this urban beach escape located in the heart of downtown Delray Beach's Pineapple Grove Art District with a lush rooftop lounge, infinity edge pool, and delectable dining experiences. Experience the Stay : Guests can receive a $50 food and beverage credit per room per night for on-property dining, as well as complimentary early check-in and late check-out when available. Offer valid now through Jan. 31, 2025 .



Hyatt Place Boca Raton

Located in the heart of downtown and only one mile from the blue waters of the Atlantic Ocean, this hotel in downtown Boca Raton makes it easy to explore popular attractions and nearby shopping districts and enjoy exciting outdoor activities. Book Now & Save 15% : Guests can receive 15 percent off the standard rate now through June 7, 2024 .



Ambassador Hotel

Enjoy a serene oasis at this all-apartment suites property, with full kitchens, living room and king bed(s), a pool, beach access, and a fitness center. All guests receive complimentary continental breakfast daily, WIFI, and parking. Stay 3, Get 4 th Night Free : Stay three nights and receive a complimentary fourth night. This offer is valid through Nov. 4, 2024 . Midweek Special : Stay a minimum of two nights in the middle of the week (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) and receive complimentary pizza and a bottle of wine.



For a full list of all hotel deals and packages in The Palm Beaches, including special rates for Florida residents, click here.

ATTRACTIONS

In addition to the array of enticing hotel deals, The Palm Beaches offer affordable attractions. Visitors can take advantage of shoulder season to beat the crowds and save with special offers, and plenty of cost-free adventures awaiting in this vibrant destination.

For more information on affordable adventures and special savings, visit https://www.thepalmbeaches.com/.

*All offers are subject to availability at time of booking. Blackout dates and other restrictions may apply.

