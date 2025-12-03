INTRODUCING THE PARTY PARAMEDICS: THE PARTY GODDESS! LAUNCHES THE FIRST-EVER EVENT EMERGENCY HOTLINE FOR HOLIDAY DISASTERS

A new rapid-response event rescue service offering nationwide emergency help for holiday disasters, vendor no-shows, and last-minute event crises.

Created by the host of "Every Day's a Train Wreck" because who better to fix your chaos than a woman who studies it professionally?

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If your caterer just ghosted you, your venue "lost" your reservation, your Santa double-booked himself, or you suddenly realize your boss does want a holiday party after all (and wants it on Friday)… take a deep breath.

Help has arrived - with sirens, sequins, strategy, and solutions.

Celebrity event planner, author, and podcast host Marley Majcher also known as The Party Goddess! officially announces The Party Paramedics, a rapid-response emergency service for events spiraling into disaster.

Think:

• The Red Cross - but for parties

• The Butterball Hotline - but with better lighting

• 911 - but for missing DJs and dessert table fires

Majcher, whose hit podcast Every Day's a Train Wreck dives into the glorious messiness of life and business, says the idea was inevitable.

"Who better to fix your holiday chaos than someone who literally studies trainwrecks for a living?" she jokes. "We've been saving events behind the scenes for decades. Now we're making disaster relief official."

TWO LEVELS OF PARTY PARAMEDIC SERVICE

1. Event ER Hotline - Rapid Triage for Party Emergencies

Clients can schedule a one-hour, instant-access call with a Party Paramedic to:

Diagnose the problem

Create a rescue plan

Source replacement vendors

Untangle logistics

Calm the meltdown

Save the day

Perfect for vendor no-shows, décor disasters, entertainment emergencies, last-minute changes, or any "Oh God, what now?" situation.

2. Full Event Takeover - When Your Event Flatlines

For true catastrophes, a rapid-response Party Paramedics team swoops in to take control and rebuild the event - often within hours.

Leveraging Majcher's international vendor network, the team can mobilize nearly anywhere in the U.S. and abroad.

"We've handled everything from missing wedding dresses to exploding generators," says Majcher. "There is nothing we haven't revived."

THE RISE OF LAST-MINUTE EVENT CRISES

LAUNCHING IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAY MELTDOWN SEASON AND AVAILABLE YEAR-ROUND

The holiday season is notorious for:

vendor shortages

overbooked venues

unpredictable weather

supply chain issues

corporate clients who "didn't want a holiday party"… until suddenly they do

But Majcher points out that event disasters happen year-round, including:

weddings

bar/bat mitzvahs

milestone birthdays

corporate launches

nonprofit galas

"There's always someone out there panicking," Majcher says. "And now they've got a number to call."

The Party Paramedics are officially live at:

www.ThePartyParamedics.com

ABOUT MARLEY MAJCHER + THE PARTY GODDESS!

Marley Majcher is an international best-selling author, luxury event planner, business strategist, and host of the hit podcast Every Day's a Train Wreck. Known for her no-nonsense approach, signature humor, and ability to fix the unfixable, she has produced events for celebrities, global brands, and clients worldwide.

Through The Party Goddess!, Marley specializes in large-scale creative experiences and now, with The Party Paramedics, she offers emergency relief and crisis support for events in distress. Her expertise includes rescuing last-minute events, coordinating emergency vendor replacements, and resolving complex event failures for corporate, social, and private clients.

The Party Paramedics - We revive dead parties. No judgment, just solutions.

