Introducing the REDTIGER VAC21: The Must-Have Car Vacuum for Utmost Cleanliness

DALLAS, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REDTIGER, a leading innovator in automotive accessories, has launched its latest product, the VAC21 car vacuum. This cutting-edge device is set to redefine the standards of portable cleaning technology, offering unparalleled power and versatility for car owners and cleaning enthusiasts alike.

The VAC21 boasts an impressive 21,000PA suction power, ensuring no stubborn crumbs or debris are left behind. With three adjustable modes - eco, medium, and max - users can tailor the cleaning intensity to their needs while optimizing battery life.

REDTIGER VAC21 CAR VACUUM

Innovative Features

Self-Cleaning Function: The VAC21 introduces a groundbreaking one-touch lid for automatic debris disposal, keeping users' hands clean throughout the process. Its washable HEPA filter effectively captures fine dust and particles, promoting better air quality and extending the device's lifespan.

Extended Battery Life: With up to 70 minutes of runtime on eco mode and a rapid 3.5-hour full charge via USB-C, the VAC21 offers uninterrupted cleaning sessions and convenient charging options both in-car and at home.

Lightweight and Portable: Weighing just 1.8 lbs, the VAC21's cordless design and ergonomic handle make it effortless to clean even the most challenging areas of your vehicle.

The VAC21 comes equipped with multiple attachments, transforming it from a simple vacuum into a multi-functional tool. Users can easily switch between vacuuming, blowing, inflating, and pumping tasks, making it an indispensable accessory for cars, homes, and outdoor activities.

The REDTIGER VAC21 is now available for purchase through the official website and Amazon.

