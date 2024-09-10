Introducing the SpecSeal® Firestop Block from Specified Technologies

SOMERVILLE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Specified Technologies Inc. has announced the launch of their newest innovation in construction, the SpecSeal Firestop Block. Adding to an extensive line of firestopping solutions, the SpecSeal Firestop Block is an intumescent foam block designed to seal medium to large-sized openings in fire-rated floors and walls.

The SpecSeal® Firestop Block from STI Firestop is here! Post this SpecSeal® Firestop Block Installation

SpecSeal Firestop Blocks install easily in a brick-like fashion and can be cut as required to fill all gaps and voids. Its compressible nature conforms to penetrating items such as cables, cable trays, conduits or pipes making short work of complex penetration firestop applications. Under fire exposure, the intumescent blocks expand up to 300% to seal off the path for fire, smoke, and hot gases. SpecSeal Firestop Blocks are UL Certified to ASTM E814 (UL 1479) and CAN/ULC S115.

Specified Technologies (STI) documentation for the new SpecSeal Firestop Block is available in the following location: SpecSeal® Firestop Block.

"We are proud of our latest innovation and the material science behind it. Our customers asked us for a firestop block. Knowing the environmental rigors of the applications, our product development team focused heavily on the foam structure, offering superior low moisture absorption, hydrolytic stability, low temperature flexibility, and harsh chemical resistance. It is certainly not just another brick in the wall," says STI's Product Manager, Stephen Bennett.

Specified Technologies Inc. promotes life and building safety by developing innovative fire protection systems and accompanying digital tools that help stop the spread of fire, smoke, and hot gases. Our SpecSeal® and EZ Path® product lines are engineered for easy installation and deliver powerful performance, often resulting in lower installed costs. Since firestopping is our only business, we concentrate all our resources on providing the highest quality, fully tested, innovative firestopping solutions.

SOURCE Specified Technologies, Inc.