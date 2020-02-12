Introducing The Timex® M79 Automatic: An Evolution Of The Iconic Q Timex 1979 Reissue

By combining all the best design elements of the much-loved Q Timex 1979 Reissue with a workhorse automatic movement, Timex answers to consumer demand with gusto, delivering a timepiece that squarely addresses the renaissance sweeping the watch industry today. This watch embodies a much-lauded shift toward automatic and mechanical watchmaking, and a real appreciation for timepieces with presence, soul and character.

"The M79 Automatic expands our portfolio by introducing a fresh interpretation of a much-loved Timex icon," said Giorgio Galli, Design Director at Timex Group. "With this new watch we bring together a reliable mechanical movement with a stunning modern design approach that recalls a time of incredible change and progress for Timex, and for watchmaking as a whole."

Where the naming of the Q Timex collection refers directly to the quartz movements powering the watches, the M79 Automatic's name refers to the mechanical nature of this timepiece. Drawing on that era, this watch features elements drawn straight from that era such as versatile sizing, everyday functionality and sporty styling. In that spirit, this watch boasts a unidirectional rotating bezel, luminous dial markings and a woven stainless-steel band. For a reverential touch to showcase what makes this Timex watch tick, an exhibition case back displays the 21-jewel self-winding movement within — a stunning array of levers, gears, springs and articulated pivot points working together to track the passage of time.

The M79 Automatic, which promises more to come throughout the rest of this year, is available today for $279 on Timex.com.

