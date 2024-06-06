TIMEX MARKS A SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE IN ITS LEGACY OF SIMPLY GREAT WATCHMAKING

It's not a Watch; It's an American Icon

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timex®, a world leader in the watchmaking industry, celebrates their 170th anniversary, honoring the brand's rich heritage and legacy of crafting durable timepieces that are made to be worn and loved for a lifetime.

Since 1854, Timex has proudly stood out in embodying the spirit of American ingenuity, boldly shaking up a 300-year-old industry to craft quality, accessible timepieces, and carving out their place in time with a legacy of firsts in watchmaking. They challenged the status quo, taking timekeeping off the mantles of the 1% and bringing it to the world with the innovation of brass movements and mass assembly lines. They moved the watch from the pocket to the wrist and created the "watch that made the dollar famous."

Timex made women's timepieces an accessory, not an heirloom, and even tested their very own watches on live television. The brand invented the first smart watch certified by NASA and shot it into outer space, introduced the first sports watch, and today still crosses nearly every finish line in the world. With INDIGLO®, Timex changed the way the world tells time in the dark. And most recently, they became the world's first circular watch brand, keeping watches out of landfills.

"2024 marks a huge milestone for Timex, as we celebrate 170 years of simply great watchmaking," said Shari Fabiani, CMO of Timex Group. "While our legacy is rich with passion and craftsmanship, wearing a Timex is not just about the tangible item. A Timex does more than just tell time; it tells your story, and when you look down on your wrist, let it be a reminder to make time yours."

"When designing these collections, I draw inspiration from our history while seamlessly incorporating aspects of contemporary trends and innovations," said Giorgio Galli, Global Creative Director of Timex Group. "The outcome is a series of styles that remain timeless, staying true to the brand's DNA and serving as essential elements of the Timex legacy."

Throughout its legacy, Timex has introduced iconic franchises like the Waterbury, Marlin, Q Timex and Expedition North®, that encapsulate the brand's rich heritage.

Q Timex - Confident, Irreverent and Bold

Bold, irreverent and confident, the Q Timex watches of today carry some of the stylistic references of the late 1970s and early 1980s and more fully the same ethos that courageously allowed Timex to embrace new technology and create precise, affordable watches with statement-making designs inspired by innovation and change.

Marlin – Our Mid-Century Icon

The original Marlin watches first debuted in the 1950s and matured into a centerpiece of Timex's broader collection in the 1960s. Today's Marlin collection draws inspiration from that era, pulling both from Timex archives and 1960s culture more generally. Timeless and sophisticated, this collection draws on the best of the past while continuing to push Timex's legacy of style, disruption, and quality into the future.

Waterbury – Classic Watchmaking, American Sensibility

The Waterbury is the quintessential expression of Timex watchmaking, combining classic timepieces with American sensibility while putting value—a fundamental part of any Timex watch—at its heart. This franchise balances Timex's rich past with its pioneering spirit, always respecting what has come before while looking boldly to the future.

Expedition North - Watches that Keep Up with Your Adventures

The Expedition North® collection offers enthusiasts watches that meet their love of exploration and the outdoors. Combining a casual outdoor/military aesthetic that fits a rugged lifestyle, high-quality components that are good for the environment, and performance features that are built for the long haul, this collection can withstand the elements adventure after adventure.

What truly defines Timex extends far beyond their heritage - it's the way their watches have gone from being simple tools to cherished companions. Maybe your Timex was a gift, or perhaps it was passed down to you. Regardless of how you came to know and love it, your Timex does more than just tell time; it tells your story and reminds you to make time yours.

For more information on the 170th Anniversary and key franchises, visit Timex.com and click HERE for additional materials.

