Introducing the TruTrade App: Revolutionizing Automated Trading on iOS & Android

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade, the leading innovator in automated trading solutions, announces the launch of the TruTrade Mobile Application, which is now available on both iOS and Android platforms. This application empowers traders to oversee and manage their automated trading systems directly from their mobile devices, providing convenience and control.

To explore the features of the TruTrade Mobile App and experience the future of automated trading, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to download the application today.

Designed for traders utilizing TruTrade's automation software, such as "RipperONE AI," the TruTrade Mobile App enables users to monitor real-time trading results and adjust settings. Users can also activate or deactivate trading bots with ease. This adaptability frees traders from being tied to their computers, offering the ability to make strategic trading decisions from any location.

" TruTrade has always been committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in automated trading," said Danny Rebello, Co-Founder at TruTrade. "With the launch of our new mobile app, we are excited to enhance the trading experience by providing our users with seamless control over their automation directly from their smartphones. This represents a significant leap forward," Rebello added, "empowering traders to manage and optimize their strategies from anywhere in the world, ensuring they never miss a critical market opportunity."

Key features of the TruTrade Mobile App include:

Real-time monitoring of trading activities and performance, allowing traders to stay informed about market movements.

Remote adjustment of trading bot configurations, providing flexibility in managing trading strategies.

On-demand activation and deactivation of automated trading systems, giving users control over their trading.

TruTrade is committed to delivering technology that simplifies and enhances the trading process. The mobile app's intuitive interface is designed to ensure that users can effortlessly manage their trading strategies and optimize performance. TruTrade has established itself as a leader in automated trading solutions tailored for futures traders.

For additional information about TruTrade and its suite of automated trading solutions, please visit https://trutrade.io

TruTrade is empowering modern traders with next-generation trading software and AI-driven portfolio management solutions.

