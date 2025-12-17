TruTrade Pushes the Limits of Retail Trading With Hedge-Fund-Level Diversification and Execution

TruTrade

Dec 17, 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TruTrade has announced the expansion of its platform with the launch of the TruTrade Private Client Tier, a premium offering designed to provide advanced retail traders with hedge-fund-level diversification, institutional-grade execution, and scalable trading infrastructure. The new tier reflects rising demand from sophisticated market participants seeking professional tools traditionally reserved for hedge funds and proprietary trading firms.

As volatility and correlation shifts continue to shape global markets, diversification and execution quality have become essential for sustainable performance. TruTrade's Private Client Tier addresses these challenges by enabling systematic, multi-asset trading across futures, equities, and other regulated markets using AI-driven execution models and predefined risk parameters.

"Retail traders have evolved, but the infrastructure available to them has not kept pace," said Danny Rebello, CEO of TruTrade. "The Private Client Tier is designed to push those limits by delivering hedge-fund-level diversification, professional execution standards, and structured capital deployment without requiring traders to operate inside a traditional fund."

Unlike conventional retail trading approaches that rely on isolated strategies or single-market exposure, the Private Client Tier emphasizes portfolio-level diversification. Traders can deploy capital across multiple instruments, strategies, and timeframes simultaneously, reducing dependency on any single market condition while improving consistency and adaptability. 

Brian Nutt, Co-Founder of TruTrade and Chief Architect of its automated trading systems, highlighted the importance of execution and structure. "Strategy alone doesn't drive long-term performance," said Nutt. "Execution, position sizing, and risk management separate institutional trading operations from retail speculation. The Private Client Tier was engineered to deliver that level of discipline through automation and systematic execution."

The Private Client Tier integrates seamlessly with TruTrade's ecosystem of AI-powered trading technology, providing transparency, scalability, and operational control. Rather than promoting short-term speculation, the program focuses on systematic trading, multi-asset diversification, and capital preservation aligned with institutional standards.

Designed for traders seeking professional-grade solutions, the TruTrade Private Client Tier represents a major step forward in bridging the gap between retail access and hedge-fund-level trading infrastructure. With this expansion, TruTrade continues to redefine what is possible for retail traders operating in today's increasingly complex financial markets.

For more information, visit: https://trutrade.io

TruTrade is a technology-driven trading platform focused on automated execution, multi-asset trading, and institutional-grade risk management. Through its AI-powered systems and private client solutions, TruTrade provides traders with scalable infrastructure designed to meet professional trading standards.

SOURCE TruTrade

