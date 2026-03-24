This dedicated row of three seats in United Economy® can transform into a lie-flat mattress-like space after takeoff, ideal for families with small children, couples and solo travelers who want more space

Customers will get a custom-fitted mattress pad, specially sized blankets, extra pillows and a stuffed plush for children to help create a cozy, tranquil environment

Launches in 2027 and will be available on more than 200 Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 widebody aircraft by 2030, offering up to 12 United Relax Row sections per plane

United is the first North American airline with this kind of seating option and holds North American exclusivity on the design

CHICAGO and LOS ANGELES, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today announced the United Relax RowSM: a set of United Economy seats that can transform into a couch, creating a more comfortable option for customers traveling in the United Economy cabin on long-haul flights. United is the first North American airline to offer this kind of seating option and holds North American exclusivity on the design.

Introducing the United Relax Row: Economy Seats that Transform into a Couch for More Comfortable International Travel

This new, dedicated row of three seats is outfitted with individually adjustable leg rests that fold up at a 90-degree angle to create a more room to sleep, stretch out or watch a movie. The United Relax Row is ideal for families traveling with small children, solo travelers and couples who want the value of United Economy but with a little extra comfort. Customers traveling in United Relax Row will receive additional amenities for their flight including a custom-fitted mattress pad, a specially sized plush blanket, two additional pillows, as well as a plush toy and Children's Travel Kit for families.

The United Relax Row is expected to launch in 2027, and the airline plans to offer it on more than 200 Boeing 787 and 777 widebody aircraft by 2030. The seats will be located between United Economy and United Premium Plus® and United will offer up to 12 United Relax Row sections on each plane.

"As a leading premium airline, we're committed to delivering new, industry-leading experiences for all of our customers – and the United Relax Row is the perfect example of that. Customers traveling in United Economy on long-haul flights deserve an option for more space and comfort, and this is one way we can deliver that for them," said Andrew Nocella, United's Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "United is the only North American airline offering a product like the United Relax Row and is one of the many reasons why we're continuing to win brand loyal customers."

The United Relax Row is just the latest way United is making travel easier for families:

Free family seating: United is the first and only airline to offer a dynamic seat map that allows children under 12 to be seated next to an adult in their party for free at time of booking. And if needed, United will automatically move families to preferred seats to keep them seat together.

United is the first and only airline to offer a dynamic seat map that allows children under 12 to be seated next to an adult in their party for free at time of booking. And if needed, United will automatically move families to preferred seats to keep them seat together. Kids' meals onboard: Children can enjoy breakfast and lunch/dinner menus on select United flights where complimentary meals are served. Parents can pre-order their children's meal selections, like french toast, chicken fingers and grilled cheese, in the United app or United.com.

Children can enjoy breakfast and lunch/dinner menus on select United flights where complimentary meals are served. Parents can pre-order their children's meal selections, like french toast, chicken fingers and grilled cheese, in the United app or United.com. Family-friendly inflight entertainment: United has a curated section of inflight entertainment just for families, including favorites like Bluey, Paw Patrol, Zootopia 2, Paddington in Peru and more.

United has a curated section of inflight entertainment just for families, including favorites like Bluey, Paw Patrol, Zootopia 2, Paddington in Peru and more. Children's Travel Kit: Created in collaboration with Sesame Street, United's Children Travel Kit offers interactive activities to make the travel experience fun for kids and stress-free for parents, including an Oscar the Grouch activity book, slide puzzle and sensory calming strip.

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines