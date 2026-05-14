Daily year-round service between Chicago and Tokyo-Narita starts in October and seasonal service from San Francisco to Sapporo is three times a week from December through March

Airline now serves Tokyo-Narita from six of its seven continental U.S. hubs

Two new flights give United customers even more ways to explore Japan on the largest airline between the continental U.S. and Japan

This winter United will fly up to 13 flights each day from the continental U.S. to four of Japan's airports including Sapporo (CTS), Tokyo-Narita (NRT), Tokyo-Haneda (HND), and Osaka (KIX)

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United today announced it is expanding its service to Japan with new flights to Sapporo and Tokyo-Narita this winter. The airline will launch the first nonstop service from the continental U.S. to Sapporo, Japan and will be the only U.S. airline offering nonstop service between Chicago and Tokyo-Narita*. As the leading carrier between the U.S. and Japan, these new flights give travelers from across North America more ways to explore Japan and connect across Asia.

United Adds Nonstop Service to Sapporo, New Flight Between Chicago and Tokyo-Narita.

"Whether customers are dreaming of skiing in Sapporo, planning a business trip to Tokyo with some exploration added in, or an even bigger adventure across Asia, United gives travelers more ways to get there than any U.S. airline," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Global Alliances, United Airlines. "Our new nonstop service from San Francisco to Sapporo makes it easier to vacation in one of Japan's most unique destinations, while our new Chicago to Tokyo-Narita service gives business and leisure travelers a premium onboard experience and the flexibility to continue their journey across Asia on United to exciting destinations like Cebu, Palau and Ulaanbaatar, or onward on our joint venture partner ANA to cities like Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur."

United is the leading carrier between the continental U.S. and Japan. In 2025, the airline flew more than 1.8 million passengers between the two countries – more than all other U.S. carriers combined. This winter United will fly up to 13 flights each day from the continental U.S. to four of Japan's airports including Sapporo (CTS), Tokyo-Narita (NRT), Tokyo-Haneda (HND), and Osaka (KIX).

San Francisco to Sapporo, Japan

Starting December 11, United will launch three times weekly winter seasonal service between San Francisco (SFO) and Sapporo (CTS), marking the first nonstop flights between the continental U.S. and Sapporo. Sapporo offers travelers an entirely new way to experience Japan in the winter from fresh powder for world-class skiing to a rich culinary scene with must-try dishes like Sapporo ramen and Hokkaido seafood. The city is also home to the iconic Sapporo Snow Festival, where it transforms into a winter wonderland.

Flights are expected to operate on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. United will connect travelers from nearly 80 U.S. cities to Sapporo through its premier Pacific gateway in San Francisco, making it easier than ever to reach this unique Japanese destination.

Chicago to Tokyo-Narita

United will launch new daily year-round service between Chicago O'Hare and Tokyo-Narita beginning October 24. United will be the only U.S. airline offering service between Chicago and Tokyo-Narita, further expanding its position as the only U.S. carrier connecting Chicago to the Pacific region nonstop. The new service builds on the airline's existing service between Chicago and Tokyo-Haneda, providing travelers with even more ways to travel between the U.S. and Japan.

The new Tokyo-Narita flight unlocks easy, one-stop connections for travelers to 21 destinations across Asia-Pacific on United or Joint Venture partner ANA. Customers can connect on United to cities like Cebu, Guam, Kaohsiung, Palau, Saipan and Ulaanbaatar. The new flights between Chicago and Tokyo-Narita are expected to operate on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft.

With the two new routes, United will serve five airports in four Japanese cities from its hubs in the continental U.S. and Guam: Sapporo (CTS), Tokyo-Narita (NRT), Tokyo-Haneda (HND), Osaka (KIX) and Nagoya (NGO). The airline offers the most flights to Japan of any U.S. carrier and flights to 33 destinations across the Pacific.

Flights will be available for booking later today on united.com and the united app.

*Subject to government approval

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines