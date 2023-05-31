Introducing the Xe1 Smartwatch by Mentech: Discover the Next Generation of Wearable Technology on Indiegogo

DONGGUAN, China, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentech, a pioneering brand in outdoor wearable technology, is set to launch the Xe1 Smartwatch on Indiegogo https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mentech-xe1-smartwatch-for-adventurers-athletes/reft/30805923/cision. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes, this cutting-edge smartwatch offers real-time data on environmental conditions, comprehensive exercise tracking, and personalized sports guidance. Hikers, swimmers, rowers, and other outdoor athletes now have the ultimate companion, as the Xe1 Smartwatch combines advanced features with affordable pricing and exclusive early-bird incentives.

mentech Xe1 (PRNewsfoto/Guangdong Mentech Technical Innovation Co., Ltd)
The Xe1 Smartwatch revolutionizes outdoor exploration with its advanced four-point positioning system, offering real-time location tracking and trajectory analysis. By leveraging GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou technologies, this smartwatch ensures precise location data, empowering hikers to confidently venture onto new trails without the fear of getting lost. Furthermore, the Xe1 integrates with the IBM weather data interface, enabling users to anticipate adverse weather conditions like fog or storms that could impact their outdoor activities.

With a cutting-edge 9-axis gravity acceleration sensor, the Xe1 Smartwatch measures real-time 3D movement. Seamlessly tracking steps across diverse terrains like uphill hikes, boulder-strewn paths, and rugged trails, it ensures accurate step counting. The smartwatch calculates essential exercise metrics such as altitude, cumulative climb distance, real-time slope, and cumulative descent distance, providing hikers and mountain climbers with precise assessments of their physical activities. Furthermore, the smartwatch uses a photoplethysmography (PPG) optical heart-rate sensor for detection, providing extensive health monitoring by tracking heart rate and blood oxygen levels throughout the day. With this information, athletes can gain valuable insights into how their workouts affect their bodies.

The Xe1 Smartwatch is also crafted for outdoor sports enthusiasts and individuals keen on honing their athletic abilities, offering an array of features that enhance movement accuracy and athletic tracking. Equipped with 20 professional sports guides accessible through the watch's interface, swimmers, rock climbers, surfers, runners, kayakers, skiers, and other outdoor athletes can thoroughly analyze their movements and refine their technique. Additionally, boasting 5ATM waterproofing, the smartwatch proves to be an invaluable companion for water sports enthusiasts seeking to track their biometrics.

With the product's launch, many influencers have also shared their thoughts on the product online. The Xe1 Smartwatch now is available at a starting price of USD $99 with early-bird incentives and stretch goal rewards for the 100th, 500th, 800th, 1000th, and 1500th backers. For more information, please visit https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/mentech-xe1-smartwatch-for-adventurers-athletes/reft/30805923/cision.

