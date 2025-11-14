Introducing TicNote Pods: The World's First 4G-Connected AI Earbuds

Mobvoi launches TicNote Pods, the first 4G AI note-taking earbuds delivering instant summaries and dual-source recording, debuting soon on Kickstarter.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvoi Inc. , the company behind the popular Wear OS-powered TicWatch series and TicNote , today announced TicNote Pods, the world's first 4G-connected AI note-taking earbuds, debuting soon on Kickstarter. Designed for professionals, students, and creators, TicNote Pods automatically record, transcribe, and summarize conversations — capturing both environmental audio and voices transmitted through your earbuds during calls.

TicNote Pods: The World’s First 4G-Connected AI Earbuds

Powered by built-in 4G eSIM and Mobvoi's Shadow AI, TicNote Pods deliver anywhere-anytime instant summaries, uploading and processing audio without relying on a phone or Wi-Fi. With 4G, recordings are sent to the cloud up to 50% faster, enabling transcripts and summaries to be ready in about 3 minutes even in offline meeting rooms or on-the-go. Both the earbuds and the charging case support recording, making TicNote Pods an all-in-one tool for online meetings, offline discussions, lectures, interviews, and remote calls.

A New Category: The Autonomous AI Device

With 4G built directly into the earbuds, TicNote Pods introduce a new category of autonomous AI devices — hardware that no longer depends on a phone to process audio or trigger AI. TicNote Pods are not just "faster" or "more connected"; they are purpose-built for AI, designed from the ground up to run alongside powerful cloud models as an always-on extension of your mind.

By the time a meeting ends, summaries, insights, and follow-ups are already generated — marking the beginning of self-development devices that grow with users through real-world interactions.

Kickstarter Launch

TicNote Pods will debut on Kickstarter at an early-bird price of $199 (MSRP $299).

Interested users can visit the Mobvoi Prelaunch Page to leave their information, place a deposit, and secure early-bird access, as well as follow all upcoming campaign updates:

Those who want to track the Kickstarter campaign can also follow the project here:

Key Features

Fast 4G cloud processing — summaries and transcripts delivered in minutes with or without a phone.

— summaries and transcripts delivered in minutes with or without a phone. Dual-recording system — audio recorded from both the earbuds and the charging case for meetings up to 5–10m.

— audio recorded from both for meetings up to 5–10m. Shadow AI in its companion app — generates high-accuracy transcripts, structured summaries, real-time translation, mind maps, contextual AI search , and builds a personal knowledge base that automatically organizes every conversation.

— generates , and builds a that automatically organizes every conversation. All-day recording & audio playback — up to 5 hours of continuous recording per session, 25 hours with the charging case, and up to 40 hours of music playback, ensuring TicNote Pods function as both a reliable AI recorder and full-featured daily earbuds.

Pricing & Availability

Kickstarter Early-Bird Price: $199

$199 MSRP: $299

$299 Shipping to backers begins January 2025

Available in Navy Blue and Pearl White; 4G supported in the U.S., Europe, UK, Australia, and Canada.

About Mobvoi:

Mobvoi is an innovative AI tech company with in-house core technologies in the areas including speech recognition, natural language understanding, vertical search, etc. Its core consumer products include the TicWatch line of smartwatches and the AI voice recorder TicNote . Mobvoi recently achieved a successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 02438), signaling a new chapter in the company's commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions for its users.

Mobvoi is dedicated to redefining the next generation of human-machine interaction by bringing hardware/software integrated products into people's daily life with a strong AI-centered approach.

To find out more about Mobvoi: www.mobvoi.com

