SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvoi Inc., the company behind the popular Wear OS–powered TicWatch line and TicNote, today unveiled TicNote Pods, the world's first 4G-connected AI note-taking earbuds, debuting now on Kickstarter. Designed for professionals, students, and creators who need to stay focused and organized in a fast-moving world, TicNote Pods combine seamless connectivity with advanced on-device intelligence. Unlike traditional AI recorders that only capture external sound, TicNote Pods record both your environment and the voices transmitted through your earbuds, ensuring complete and reliable audio capture anywhere.

TicNote Pods: The World’s First 4G AI Note-taking Earbuds

Combining premium wireless audio with built-in 4G connectivity and next-generation AI, TicNote Pods redefine how people capture and recall conversations — automatically recording, transcribing, and summarizing everything from meetings and lectures to phone calls and interviews, and syncing to the cloud without the help of a phone.

With built-in 4G eSIM, TicNote Pods deliver notes and summaries up to 50% faster than traditional connections, helping users save time and stay efficient. They can also operate independently from Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, allowing recordings and uploads to continue even when a phone isn't nearby. Conversations are captured through dual-microphone arrays and processed by Shadow AI — TicNote's intelligent meeting agent that automatically transcribes, summarizes, and organizes discussions into actionable notes within minutes.

"We designed TicNote Pods to give people the freedom to be fully present," said Zhifei Li, CEO of Mobvoi and former Google scientist. "Whether you're in a phone call, a meeting, or a coffee chat, TicNote Pods quietly handle everything — recording, transcribing, and organizing so you can stay focused on what matters."

Core Functions

TicNote Pods merge the speed of next-generation AI with the freedom of online & offline recording, delivering seamless productivity anywhere.

Fast AI Transcription & Summaries – Powered by Shadow AI, TicNote Pods capture and process conversations instantly, producing speaker-labeled notes and concise summaries ready in the TicNote app.

Earbuds & Charging Case Recording – For Every Online and Offline Meeting, unlike traditional recorders, TicNote Pods capture both environmental sounds around you via its charging case and voices transmitted through its earbuds, letting you record every side of a conversation.

Smart Summaries & To-Dos – Shadow AI turns transcripts into structured overviews with Summary Templates for meetings, study sessions, or interviews — and even generates actionable to-do lists from your discussions. Shadow AI also detects actionable tasks inside those to-do lists and offers to handle them for you.

Multilingual Intelligence – Real-time transcription and translation in 100+ languages make TicNote Pods ideal for international teams, students, and travelers.

Designed for Everyday Use – Lightweight, 7 g per earbud, with soft liquid-silicone hooks for all-day comfort during work, study, or travel.

One Device, Two Worlds – Doubles as premium wireless earbuds with ENC + AEC noise cancellation, low-latency Bluetooth 6.0, and responsive touch controls for calls, playback, and meetings.

Technology & Features

Behind TicNote Pods' fast, phone-free performance lies a compact system built for real-time AI processing and reliable connectivity.

Built-in 4G eSIM Connectivity – The integrated 4G module enables instant uploads and processing without Wi-Fi or a phone, cutting transcription time by up to 50% compared to standard connections. Supported in the US, Canada, EU, UK and Australia.

Wi-Fi Hotspot & Bluetooth 6.0 Modes – When 4G isn't available, the system automatically switches to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for uninterrupted recording, file transfers, and app synchronization.

Dual-Mic AI Noise Cancellation – Each pod features ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) and AEC (Echo Cancellation), enhanced by cloud-based AI noise suppression that isolates voices and ensures transcription accuracy in any environment.

Battery & Storage System – Fully charges in 2 hours, while a 15-minute top-up provides 3 hours of use. Enjoy 5 hours of continuous recording per session with earbuds and up to 25 hours of total recording time with a fully charged case. For entertainment, the case delivers up to 40 hours of music playback. The charging case also includes 32 GB of local storage (2000+ hours of audio) with automatic cloud backup for secure data protection.

Shadow AI Agent – Proprietary architecture that powers fast transcription, summarization, and task creation directly from captured content, forming the intelligence layer behind TicNote Pods' speed and autonomy.

Cloud Integration & Security – All data is stored in the U.S.-based encrypted servers with strict user-level isolation, giving users complete control over access and privacy.

Open-Ear Comfort Design – Built from a titanium wire frame and liquid-silicone hooks for lasting comfort and stability. Available in Navy Blue and Pearl White finishes.

Benefits

Fast & Independent – Built-in 4G connectivity delivers transcriptions and summaries in minutes — even without Wi-Fi or a phone.

All-in-One Productivity Tool – Record calls, meetings, or lectures without switching devices or apps.

Complete Privacy – Manual recording control, encrypted uploads, and local storage options ensure trust.

Multilingual Collaboration – Transcription and translation in over 100 languages for global use.

Personal Knowledge Base – Automatically organizes transcripts, summaries, and AI chats into a searchable workspace.

Seamless Collaboration – Share and co-edit notes through the TicNote workspace.

How It Works

Wear – Put on TicNote Pods just like any other earbuds (if not recording via the case). Tap – Double-tap the case button to start recording; double-tap any earbud to play the next song or answer phone calls. Record – The AI captures voices within 5–10 meters, automatically filtering noise. Transcribe & Summarize – Shadow AI delivers complete transcriptions and key summaries quickly. Interact – Users can ask follow-up questions, search notes, play podcasts, and generate reports instantly.

Specifications

Form Factor: True Wireless Stereo (TWS) design with precision engineering

Microphones: Dual directional ENC + AEC mics and charging-case array for 10 m capture

Connectivity: 4G eSIM, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth 6.0 seamless switching

Transcription: Full audio transcribed in quickly with 4G

Languages: 100 + languages with real-time written translation

Battery & Charging: 40 h total use • 25 h continuous recording • 15 min charge = 3 h use

Storage: 32 GB local storage (≈ 2000 + h of audio) • Unlimited cloud sync

Standby Time: 45 days Bluetooth/Wi-Fi hotspot• 7 days active 4G standby

Weight: 7 g each • 65 g with case

Durability: IPX4 splash-proof and daily wear ready

Security: End-to-end encrypted cloud storage • Manual control of recordings

Compatibility: iOS / Android

Colors: Navy Blue and Pearl White

Availability

TicNote Pods will be available worldwide in navy blue and pearl white color options, with 4G eSIM connectivity supported in the United States, Europe, UK, Australia and Canada. When 4G isn't available, the system automatically switches to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for uninterrupted recording, file transfers, and app synchronization.

Each device includes 600 free transcription minutes per month, with upgrade options:

Pro Plan: $119/year – 2,100 minutes per month

$119/year – 2,100 minutes per month Business Plan: $229/year – 6,600 minutes per month

All recorded files and summaries sync automatically via the TicNote app and TicNote Cloud at www.ticnote.com.

TicNote Pods will debut on Kickstarter, offering early backers exclusive launch pricing of $199, ahead of the product's global retail release at an MSRP of $299. Shipping for Kickstarter backers is expected to begin in January 2026.

About Mobvoi

Mobvoi is an innovative AI tech company with in-house core technologies in the areas including speech recognition, natural language understanding, vertical search, etc. Its core consumer products include the TicWatch line of smartwatches and the AI voice recorder TicNote. Mobvoi recently achieved a successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 02438), signaling a new chapter in the company's commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions for its users.

Mobvoi is dedicated to redefining the next generation of human-machine interaction by bringing hardware/software integrated products into people's daily life with a strong AI-centered approach.

To find out more about Mobvoi: www.mobvoi.com

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

Press Kit: [https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zvxCjq8-qP7O_3EwbQpH5z0za9d5inMk?usp=sharing]

Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mobvoi/ticnote-pods-worlds-smartest-4g-ai-note-taking-earbuds

SOURCE Mobvoi