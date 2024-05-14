Introducing Triune™ Rx Medicated Eyelid Treatment

ROSENBERG, Texas, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OCuSOFT Inc., member company of the Southwest Research & Technology Center (SWRTC) housed on its campus grounds, is pleased to announce the licensing of its patented OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® PLUS formulation to Primera Medical Solutions for use in various capacities. Primera Medical Solutions is comprised of Primera® Compounding and its sister company, Primera® Professional Pharmacy, both of which are members of the SWRTC. Primera® has successfully formulated azithromycin dihydrate 1% and diclofenac sodium 0.1% with OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub® PLUS to create a Medicated Eyelid Cleanser.

A compounded prescription in a 50 mL spray solution for topical application, Triune™ is readily available. Physicians may immediately phone, fax, or E-Scribe to Primera® Professional Pharmacy. For questions, please visit www.primerarx.com, call (800) 610-2521, or fax to (346) 321-4500.

Financial terms of the licensing agreement between OCuSOFT® and Primera® Compounding were not disclosed. Thomas Mason, President of OCuSOFT Inc. states, "We expect this to be the first of many collaborations with fellow members of the Southwest Research & Technology Center. Going forward, the result should be more additions to the doctor's armamentarium."

For more information on the Southwest Research & Technology Center or any of the companies located on campus, please visit swrtc.com.

About OCuSOFT Inc.

OCuSOFT Inc. is a privately held Richmond, TX USA-based eye, and skincare company with an established reputation for innovation, particularly in Ocular Surface Disease (OSD). Since 1986, OCuSOFT® has served the ophthalmic industry with a unique selection of proprietary brands and has recently been rapidly expanding its presence in the skincare market. OCuSOFT®, most recognized for its #1 Doctor Recommended Brand of Eyelid Cleansers, OCuSOFT® Lid Scrub®, is dedicated to improving each patient's health by providing the highest quality products. For more information, please call 800-233-5469 or visit www.ocusoft.com.

Contact: Troy Smith, Vice President Sales & Marketing

Phone: 800-233-5469

Email: [email protected]

About Primera Medical Solutions

Primera Medical Solutions provides trusted brands and compounds as a premier destination for comprehensive compounding services. Primera Medical Solutions is comprised of Primera® Compounding and its sister company, Primera® Professional Pharmacy. Primera® has a mission to enhance patient outcomes through innovation and collaboration, with a steadfast commitment to excellence. For more information, call (800) 233-5469 or visit primeramedsolutions.com.

Contact: Patty Heinz, Vice President of Operations

Phone: 800-233-5469

Email: [email protected]

