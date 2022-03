Introducing Truckstop Go: An Industry Leading Mobile App that Helps Carriers Mobilize their Business

New data from Truckstop.com reveals that technology is helping to keep carriers on the road as nearly half use a mobile app to do their jobs

BOISE, Idaho, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carriers can keep their business running no matter where they are with the launch of Truckstop Go™, a next-generation mobile app from Truckstop.com. Find loads in real time, book loads instantly, locate competitive rates and get paid quickly, all through a fast, comprehensive and easy to navigate mobile app that puts productivity in the palm of carriers' hands.

New Truckstop Go features will include:

Live Loads – get notified in real time when a new load matching search criteria is posted.

Book it Now – book loads instantly from trusted brokers with competitive rates.

Factoring* – eliminate paperwork and get paid quickly all through the mobile app.

"Mobile apps give carriers the freedom and flexibility they need to conduct business on their own terms, whether they are on the road or at home," said Brett Webb, chief product officer, Truckstop.com. "We have listened to our customers and created an intuitive and comprehensive app full of the features and functionality they want to organize their businesses and become more competitive."

Available next month, Truckstop Go will enable carriers to get more done in more places with key features that provide critical tools that keep their businesses moving forward. Carriers can check daily rate information for loads to help them negotiate with confidence and swipe in app to save, compare and hide loads so they can focus on what's important, staying on the road and in the money.

For carriers, mobilizing their operations is crucial and mobile apps have become table stakes, especially in the freight transportation industry. According to a survey from Truckstop.com, nearly half (46%) of respondents use a mobile app daily to do their jobs. Sixty percent of respondents use mobile features for freight matching or to find loads, with 59% checking spot rates. Apps are also helping with back-end operations: 58% of carriers use mobile features to get paid faster and 54% use them to eliminate the paperwork.

According to the survey, carriers polled use mobile apps daily for:

Freight matching/finding loads – 60%

Checking spot rates – 59%

Getting paid quickly – 58%

Eliminating paperwork – 54%

Ensuring compliance – 48%

Forty-six percent also say they use a mobile app for load planning every single day – 93% use an app at least once a month.

For more information, visit https://truckstop.com/mobile.

About Truckstop.com

Truckstop.com is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers – empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop.com provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop.com is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com .

Methodology

Survey carried out, on behalf of Truckstop.com, by Censuswide. 504 U.S. truck drivers (aged 21+) that are carriers (an individual or company that does shipping and handling of cargo loads) surveyed between 02.24.2022 – 02.28.2022. Censuswide abides by and employs members of the Market Research Society, which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

*Feature coming soon

