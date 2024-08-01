Introducing Truffle: STAINMASTER's 2025 Color of the Year

"We are excited to highlight Truffle, a versatile color that taps into the warm beauty of nature, offering a timeless and durable foundation for our customers' design needs," said Monica Reese, Lowe's Director of Trend and Style. "Truffle complements a wide range of styles, from modern minimalism to rustic chic, and layers beautifully with a broad palette of colors from soft neutral hues to deep bold palettes, truly elevating the style of any space."

To choose the 2025 Color of the Year, Lowe's and STAINMASTER conducted a thorough analysis of top-performing colors and considered trends across the competitive landscape, tradeshows and showrooms. Truffle emerged as the right blend of sophistication and comfort, perfect for drenching an entire room in its warmth or to accentuate and add depth to specific areas of the home.

STAINMASTER Performance™ Interior Paint and Primer helps protect against stains, mold and mildew, has excellent scrub resistance and is backed by a lifetime stain-resistant limited warranty*. STAINMASTER products are built to hold up against life's everyday messes like muddy hands, kitchen splatters and wet pet shakes, making cleanup easy. The brand offers three paint finishes – matte, satin and semi-gloss sheens – and can color-match any desired shade.

Step into the world of STAINMASTER Paint at Lowe's and let Truffle be the grounding tone behind your next project. Shop the paint in-store and online or source more information about STAINMASTER Paint at lowes.com/stainmaster-paint.

*Conditions & exclusions apply. See full warranty on lowes.com/stainmaster-paint for details.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2023 sales of more than $86 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

