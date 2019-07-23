Introducing Tyson® Any'tizers® Chicken Chips: No Need to Dip This Chip

SPRINGDALE, Ark., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Tyson® brand team unveiled its newest protein-packed snack – Tyson® Any'tizers® Chicken Chips – pairing flavor and crispiness to create the ultimate crave-worthy snack. Chicken Chips are triangle-shaped, made with quality all-white meat chicken raised with no antibiotics ever and feature the satisfying crunch of a chip. They are available in three distinct flavors:

Now available, Tyson Any’tizers Chicken Chips are perfect for nearly any snacking occasion. The crispiness and boldly-seasoned flavors – BBQ, Ranch, and Cheddar & Sour Cream – make these protein-packed snacks irresistible.

"The lines between snacking and meals are blurring," said Colleen Hall, marketing director for the Tyson brand. "Chicken Chips are a great option that can be enjoyed throughout the day and come in popular flavors that offer the perfect amount of crisp, inspired by chips, one of America's longstanding favorite snacks."

The vast majority of Americans snack multiple times a day, and eight percent of those who snack forego meals all together.1 With 55 chips per bag and approximately 11 grams of protein in each serving, Chicken Chips are perfect for any snacking occasion, including after-school, tailgate parties, late-night gaming sessions or simply hanging out with friends and family. They are available in the frozen section of major grocery retailers nationwide.

To learn more about Tyson Chicken Chips and where to purchase them, visit www.tyson.com.

