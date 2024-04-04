Introducing Ultraman: Bandai Takes the Stage with an Array of Figures and Blind Box

Celebrate the launch of the upcoming Netflix animated film, Ultraman: Rising with a diverse selection of expertly crafted collectibles and toys

IRVINE, CALIF, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America (BNTCA), the leading name in innovative and immersive toy experiences, is thrilled to announce the arrival of Ultraman, a dynamic new addition to its illustrious lineup of figures. With Bandai holding the master toy license, Ultraman's heroic escapades are poised to be unleashed like never before. Perfectly timed to coincide with the highly anticipated release of the new Ultraman: Rising animated film, slated for launch on Netflix on June 14, fans will have even more reason to celebrate the arrival of Ultraman collectibles from Bandai.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the legendary adventures of Ultraman, the iconic superhero from the beloved Japanese franchise, as he is introduced in a whole new Netflix Animated feature film.

In the new family adventure, when Tokyo is threatened by rising monster attacks, an all-star athlete reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman, discovering that his greatest challenge isn't fighting giant monsters - it's raising one.

As a sleek, silvery being, he descends upon Earth to defend humanity against an onslaught of invading Kaiju. With a variety of meticulously crafted toys, fans can now recreate their favorite scenes and epic battles against the iconic Kaiju!

Beginning March 7, fans and collectors alike can secure their piece of the Ultraman universe with pre-orders opening for a diverse assortment of figures and collectibles ranging in price from $7.99 to $26.99. The collection includes:

5-inch Figures: Perfect for on-the-go adventures and imaginative play.

6-inch Figures: Detailed and articulated for dynamic posing and display.

12-inch Figures: Impressive in size and stature, ideal for collectors and enthusiasts.

2-inch Blind Box Items: Surprise collectibles for added excitement and anticipation.

Each figure in the Ultraman lineup boasts unparalleled attention to detail, ensuring authenticity and fidelity to the beloved character. From his distinctive appearance to his powerful stance, every aspect has been faithfully recreated to evoke the spirit of Ultraman's courageous exploits.

"Bringing these iconic toys to fans in North America after decades of remarkable buildup in Japan is an absolute thrill for us," said Daisuke Zama, Senior Vice President, Brand Toy Department. "Ultraman holds a special place in the hearts of fans around the world, and we're committed to delivering an exceptional toy experience that honors his legacy."

Bandai's partnership with Ultraman marks a significant milestone in the realm of toy licensing, offering fans access to a comprehensive range of merchandise that celebrates the enduring popularity of this beloved superhero.

Pre-order your favorite figure from the bunch on Amazon starting March 7 and be among the first to own a piece of this iconic legacy.

For more information and to stay updated on the latest news, visit www.bandai.com.

About Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc.

Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. exists to share dreams, fun and inspiration with people around the world. Connecting people and societies in the enjoyment of uniquely entertaining products and services, we're working to create a brighter future for everyone. A leader in developing engaging, quality toys that capture children's and collector's imaginative spirit and provide endless "Fun For All into the Future," Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. is the manufacturer and master toy licensee of some of the most popular brands in children's toys, pop culture figures and interactive entertainment today. The Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. brand family includes PAC-MAN®, Gundam, Anime Heroes™, Bandai Hobby Model Kits, Tamashii Nations, DIGIMON® and Tamagotchi®, among other toys and hobby product lines. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. Find out more about our expertise in connecting with kids in fun and fresh ways at www.bandai.com.

