Introducing Vaginal Toning for Women's Health & Wellness

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center today announced 'The Vaginal Wand', a new vaginal toning service for women. Using the Votiva platform with FormaV handpiece, The Vaginal Wand delivers uniform volumetric deep heating for tissue remodeling, allowing us to address female health and wellness issues quickly, comfortably and with no downtime.

"Natural changes in a woman's life such as aging, childbirth, and hormonal changes may damage the pelvic floor and the tone of the vaginal wall", says Jenapher Moguel, Practice Administrator at La Belle Vie MedSpa and Wellness Center. "This can often lead to conditions such as stress urinary incontinence, vaginal atrophy as well as affecting a woman's quality of life or self-confidence. This treatment can help!"

Clinical studies show that RF based technology for vaginal health resulted with improvements in the following:

Vaginal laxity with improvement in maximal pelvic floor contraction.

Orgasmic dysfunction

Stress urinary incontinence

Taken together, this treatment creates new collagen which gives tissue its strength, creates elastin and helps with the formation of new blood vessels which bring more oxygen and nutrients to the skin which heighten sensation. Quickly restoring moisture, normalizing vaginal pH, and overall restoring vaginal health.

Approved by the US FDA for tightening the pelvic floor muscles, it uses radiofrequency to stimulate cell regeneration. This renews the vaginal tissue's structural collagen and elastin fibers, leading to tighter tissue and increased blood flow.

The Vaginal Wand will be available starting August 2020, at $ 1,200 for one treatment or $ 3,000 for a package of three treatments. For more information on The Vaginal Wand, visit www.labelleviemedspa.com .

La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center will be open from 9 am to 4:30 pm seven days a week.

To learn more about La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center, click here www.labelleviemedspa.com and instagram/labelleviemedspa .

ABOUT: La Belle Vie MedSpa & Wellness Center was designed with you in mind. From the courtyard entrance, the zen-like atmosphere within the Medical Clinic, the colors, the feel, the care and attention you receive, and the results we deliver. Every decision is made with thought and meaning. We partner with you to achieve your personal goals in health, beauty, and wellness. Your goals become our mission.

