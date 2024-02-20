Introducing Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy: Founders of Rare Pharmacy Doing it Again, but Better

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a groundbreaking new independent company, Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy, is proud to announce its official launch nationwide. By introducing innovative technology and patient care approaches to the delivery of specialty pharmacy services, Vanscoy Rare will change the pharmacy outlook for people living with rare conditions. Founded by the highly experienced team responsible for creating the niche of rare pharmacy, Vanscoy Rare is poised to fill a crucial gap in the healthcare landscape which has emerged, offering an independent option of specialized care and support for people living with rare conditions and who have unique needs.

Collectively, the 7,000+ rare diseases are as common in prevalence as diabetes, but each devastating condition is extremely rare and only 5% have treatment. However, advances in science and health policy changes have brought a revolution of targeted therapies in the FDA pipeline. These individuals face significant challenges in accessing the specialized medications and the advanced support they require. The founders of Vanscoy Rare, with a combined experience of over 100 years in the healthcare industry, understand the complexity of needs and have dedicated themselves to providing a sustained solution of unparalleled services to this underserved patient population. Also, the rare pharmacy industry has changed with consolidation, mega companies getting bigger, and prominent independent rare pharmacies focus altered by private equity acquisitions. There simply isn't a major player investing in the patient journey and not obsessed with profits.

Key Features of Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy:

Independence: With limited specialty pharmacy options for people living with rare conditions, Vanscoy Rare's independence, devoid of influence from private equity, shareholders, and mega corporations means staying focused on what's important, patient care.

Specialized Expertise: The founders of Vanscoy Rare bring a deep understanding of rare diseases and the complexities surrounding them. They have reassembled a team of healthcare professionals who specialize in the field, developed industry leading technology, ensuring patients receive the highest quality care.

Patient-Centric Care: Every patient at Vanscoy Rare will receive dedicated care and support. From medication management to assistance with insurance and financial matters, the team at Vanscoy Rare is committed to addressing the unique challenges faced by rare disease patients.

Innovative Technology: Vanscoy Rare leverages proprietary, cutting-edge technology to streamline the medication process, enhance communication with healthcare providers, and ensure patients have access to their medications promptly.

Customized Medication Solutions: Vanscoy Rare will offer a broad range of rare disease medications and therapies, tailored to individual patient needs. A personalized approach ensures that patients receive optimum benefits of therapy.

The founders of Vanscoy Rare are excited about the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of rare disease patients. Dr. Vanscoy, speaking on behalf of the team, stated, "We are thrilled to launch Vanscoy Rare and bring specialized care to those who need it most. Our dedication to excellence, compassion, and innovation is at the core of our mission, and we are excited to serve rare disease patients and their families. Vanscoy Rare Pharmacy is founded on the principle of putting patients first, not profits. The team understands the challenges and complexities associated with rare diseases, and our mission is to provide not only advanced biotech medications but also hope and a supportive network that empowers individuals and their families on their healthcare journey. Standing behind the company's name, we simply will not abandon our mission in pursuit of the mighty dollar."

Vanscoy Rare is already establishing partnerships with pharmaceutical companies, healthcare providers, and rare disease advocacy groups to ensure a comprehensive approach to patient care. The company is poised to make a significant impact in the rare disease space.

For more information about Vanscoy Rare, its services, or to inquire about partnership opportunities, please visit www.vanscoyrare.com or contact [email protected]

