Introducing VitalIQ: LexisNexis Risk Solutions Rebrands Its Pioneering Vital Records Platform for Enhanced Efficiency and Integration

Building on Two Decades of Leadership in Vital Records Management, VitalIQ Elevates Privacy and Security for Agencies and Constituents Alike

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions, a leading provider of data, analytics, and technology, today announced the official renaming launch of LexisNexis® VitalIQTM previously known as LexisNexis® Database Application for Vital Events (DAVE), into the vital records market.

Since 2005, VitalChek®, a LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company, has been the industry leader in vital records management with the DAVE product helping 16 states across the U.S. simplify the management of their vital records. As we move forward with additional enhancements to further reduce the workload of our vital records agency partners, it seemed like the perfect time to rename this innovative product to better align it with our industry recognized LexisNexis VitalChek brand.

While it may have a new name, LexisNexis VitalIQ is the same industry leader in vital records management that our customers have known for two decades. Maintaining and processing vital records such as births, deaths, spontaneous and induced terminations, marriages, and divorces is a time-consuming endeavor. With VitalIQ, constituents can be assured of the safeguarding of their information, efficient reporting, and on-demand issuance of vital records. VitalIQ is a comprehensive, fully integrated solution that automates the issuance of records through our integration with VitalChek.com. This helps free up agency staff to focus on other mission-critical tasks.

VitalIQ is a highly configurable solution designed to complement an agency's existing workflows. It provides user access controls based on specific roles and permissions. Further customization is provided by using the unique VitalIQ administration tools that allow system administrators the ability to customize screens and create ad-hoc reports. Additionally, VitalIQ offers agencies the ability to choose from an array of specialized modules to access specific datasets such as: Birth, Death, Newborn Portal, Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), Marriage, and Divorce. These modules offer further opportunities for agencies to streamline the services they provide to their constituents.

"In this era of digital transformation, our mission at LexisNexis Risk Solutions has always been to lead with innovation and integrity," said Haywood Talcove, CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions Government "The rebranding of our vital records management platform to LexisNexis VitalIQ is more than a name change—it's a reaffirmation of our commitment to excellence. VitalIQ embodies our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the evolving needs of our agency partners and the communities they serve. This platform is designed to harness the power of technology to simplify complex processes, ensuring that every constituent's data is managed with the utmost care and efficiency. As we move forward, VitalIQ will continue to set the standard for reliability, privacy, and user-centric service in the vital records management industry."

VitalIQ is just one more way our LexisNexis VitalChek brand of products support and partner with vital record agencies across the country to provide their constituents with quick, easy, and secure access to their personal information and vital records.

