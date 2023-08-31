SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouch, the leader in business insurance for VC-backed startups, today unveils Vouch Horizon, a tailored insurance offering for scale-stage startups grappling with complex risks and insurance requirements.

For half a decade, Vouch has set the benchmark for protecting innovative startups. Celebrated for its ability to deliver coverage in just 10 minutes, Vouch has successfully served over 4,000 startup clients and has become the go-to insurance partner for the tech ecosystem.

75% of startups working with non-specialized brokers have critical coverage gaps, leaving core business risks inadvertently unprotected Tweet this Introducing Vouch Horizon: A New Approach to Insurance for Scale-Stage Startups Vouch Horizon: For the visionary. By the experts.

Yet, as startups grow to Series B and beyond, their risks become more complex. Vouch has discovered a ticking time bomb: 75% of startups working with non-specialized brokers have critical coverage gaps, leaving core business risks inadvertently unprotected. In an era of constrained investment and escalating litigation costs, startups need insurance that goes beyond fulfilling basic contractual obligations; they need coverage that actually covers their complex risks.

Introducing Vouch Horizon , an offering shaped by the clients Vouch has grown alongside. Vouch Horizon is designed to support tech leaders as they scale from Series B to IPO with the assurance and peace of mind they deserve.

"Vouch Horizon has been a breath of fresh air. Their unmatched expertise in both the insurance and tech industries, paired with a genuine partnership approach, has instilled confidence that we have the right coverage in place. The Horizon team has guided us through the strategic decisions necessary to optimize our risk strategy," praises Tom Kaeding, CFO of Wunderkind.

Vouch Horizon's distinctive features include:

White glove service from seasoned insurance experts specialized in your industry niche

Brokerage access to a curated marketplace of technology-focused insurance carriers

Exclusive policies specifically designed for tech and life science risks

Access to an ecosystem of partners providing risk management services

Consultation services for third-party contract negotiations

Targeted benchmarking data, fine-tuned to your specific niche

Additionally, for those who want to know if they have a ticking time bomb, Vouch Horizon offers a no-charge, no-obligation, comprehensive coverage analysis.

Travis Hedge, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer, believes this is the change the industry needs: "The complexity of insurance can make it feel impossible to know exactly what you're buying – let alone make smart, strategic trade-off decisions between protection and price. For the sake of your own career and reputation, you need confidence that your insurance will stand strong when litigation strikes. That's the driving force behind Vouch Horizon. We give scale-stage startups the personalized service, specialist expertise, and carrier access to ensure the ideal coverage for their unique needs."

Vouch Horizon is the latest innovation in our commitment to empowering high-growth companies with premier risk solutions. For more details or to arrange a complimentary coverage analysis, visit vouch.us/horizon or contact [email protected].

About Vouch Insurance:

Vouch is a leading business insurance provider to high-growth tech and life science companies. Since 2018, Vouch has enabled clients to master insurance through specialized expertise, innovative pricing and underwriting strategies, quick digital-first procurement, and adaptable coverages. Find out more at www.vouch.us.

Vouch Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19039391) and Vouch Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19926463) are licensed in the states in which they conduct business. Detailed license information is available at https://www.vouch.us/licenses.

