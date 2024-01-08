Introducing Winter Specials Explore Monport Laser's Budget-friendly Laser Engravers

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Winter Event by Monport Laser is designed to provide a good start for craftsmen and laser engraving enthusiasts in the new year. From January 8th to January 22nd, Monport Laser is thrilled to announce the launch of their budget-friendly laser engravers and accessories. By seizing this opportunity to acquire a new laser engraving machine, craftsmen can produce captivating works that will help them attract more customers right from the beginning of the year. Likewise, laser engraving enthusiasts can unleash their imagination and dive into their creative projects without delay.

During Monport Laser's highly-anticipated Winter Sale, customers have the opportunity to save up to $2200. Additionally, Monport Laser is offering a 20% discount on accessories, allowing customers to enhance the versatility of their laser engraving setup at a lower cost. Moreover, customers who purchase a specified machine during the Winter Sale will receive a free water chiller, ensuring optimal cooling and performance of their laser engraver. This exclusive offer provides added value and convenience to customers, making it the perfect time to embark on their laser engraving journey.

Experience Unmatched Precision and Complete Engraving Efficiency with the Monport 40W Pro Bundle

Introducing the Monport 40W Pro Bundle, the perfect package to upgrade your laser engraving and cutting experience. The bundle includes the Monport 40W Pro CO2 Laser Engraver & Cutter, a Lightburn software GCode Key, a Monport 9L CW-3000 Water Cooling System, a Monport Upgraded Laser Rotary Roller 360°, and a Monport 150W Laser Fume Extractor with a 3-Layer Filter. For a limited time, customers can take advantage of incredible savings of $400 when they purchase this bundle.

With the Monport 40W Pro Bundle, enjoy enhanced precision and complete engraving and cutting efficiency. The Monport 40W Pro guarantees high-speed engraving of up to 350mm/s and an accuracy rating of 0.01 inches. The Lightburn software GCode Key not only makes the laser engraving and cutting process more straightforward but also opens up an array of design possibilities to bring your creative vision to life.

The Monport 9L CW-3000 Water Cooling System ensures that your laser works optimally, as the cooling system lowers the temperature of the laser tube, ensuring its longevity and better engraving quality. The Monport Upgraded Laser Rotary Roller 360°, on the other hand, provides an effortless way to engrave cylindrical objects like tumblers, glasses, and bottles accurately. The Monport 150W Laser Fume Extractor with a 3-Layer Filter captures 99.99% of the fume particles, ensuring your work environment is safe and free from harmful contaminants.

The Monport 40W Pro Bundle includes notable upgrades like a 19mm Adjustable Laser Head, Professional-Grade Metal Rails, and a top-tier mirror holder for improved stability and reliability during the engraving process. The Dual Work Bed function of the Monport 40W Pro is also a game-changer by providing two options for engraving, allowing you to work on irregularly or regularly shaped objects and maximize your project possibilities.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience unmatched precision and complete engraving and cutting efficiency with the Monport 40W Pro Bundle this Winter Sale. Elevate your laser engraving and cutting experience today!

Customer Satisfaction at the Forefront: Monport Technical Support and Guidance

"Our Winter Sale is our way of expressing gratitude to our loyal customers while also welcoming new ones into the Monport Laser family," said Charlie Smith, Manager of Monport Laser. "We take pride in offering high-quality laser engraving machines, accessories, and exceptional customer service. This Winter Sale presents an opportunity for customers to access cutting-edge technology and upgrade their engraving capabilities at unbeatable prices."

Monport Laser's commitment to customer satisfaction extends beyond the sale itself. With a team of experts dedicated to providing technical support and guidance, customers can shop with confidence, knowing that they have access to reliable assistance throughout their engraving journey.

Company: Monport Laser

Contact email: [email protected]

Pre-sales Phone: (+1)332-251-1208

Monport Laser Website: https://monportlaser.com/

Monport Address: Monport Tech Inc. 300 LENORA ST 878, SEATTLE, WA, 98121-2411, UNITED STATES

SOURCE Monport Laser