Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Course: Essential Overview for Newcomers to this Field (London, United Kingdom - September 25-26, 2019)

DUBLIN, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "An Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this field. It will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience

Pharmaceutical packaging is a very specialised area with its own unique issues and problems. This course will provide delegates with a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding or are familiar with the area, this course will provide you with useful knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the industry for over 25 years.

Benefits of attending:

Gain a solid overview of packaging component and material selection

Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems

Appreciate pack testing and evaluation

Better understand packaging component specifications nHear about printing processes and controls

Hear about printing processes and controls

Gain knowledge on artwork generation and control

Comply with the regulatory requirements

Learn about transit packaging

Consider trade/supply chain requirements

Who Should Attend:



This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this field. It will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience.

Account managers

Artwork producers

Auditors

Business developers

Clinical trial suppliers

Logistics personnel

Packaging design/labelling personnel

Project managers

Purchasers

Quality assurance and control personnel

Regulatory personnel

Suppliers to the industry

Technical writers

Agenda:



Day One

The role of packaging

Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging

Regulatory overview

Agencies, guidelines and legislation

Dossier requirements

International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)

Common Technical Document (CTD)

Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)

Regulatory overview (continued)

Differences between submissions in the EU and USA

Bar coding (briefly) - EAN, 2D - datamatrix, QR



Counterfeiting and product security



Drug Quality and Security Act



Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)

Choice of pharmaceutical packaging

Compatibility and ICH testing

Testing and evaluation

Extractables and leachables

Day Two

New Product Development (NPD) process and role of packaging

Main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials

Primary - key properties - glass, plastics, metals, blisters, laminates, tubes, aerosols, closures

Secondary - pharmaceutical labelling - labels, leaflets (PILs), cartons

Manufacture, benefits, potential Issues, testing

Trade / transit requirements

Specifications

Environment

Artwork requirements

Some special requirements for packaging

Medical devices - briefly:- Categories, CE Marking requirements

Child resistant closures

Tamper-evidence

Readability

Braille

Patient compliance

Speaker



Chris Penfold

Experienced Freelance Packaging Development Specialist and Consultant

Chris Penfold is a self-motivated, achievement orientated, confidant and creative leader with a proven track record in general and technical management. He is a packaging professional with over 25 years packaging development and NPD experience working on million-brands in the OTC, healthcare and Rx pharma arenas for blue-chip' multinational companies such as Glaxo (GSK), CIBA (Novartis), Boots Healthcare and Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare.

He is an MBA graduate and Chartered Marketer with extensive cross-functional experience in a broad spectrum of related disciplines, including marketing, supply chain, QC and production. An International Player' with experience working in various European countries, Middle East, North America and extended business trips to the Far East. Underpinned by proven interpersonal skills, the ability to make things happen and experience gained from independent international consultancy projects and running his own business, Design Cognition Ltd.

Specialities and Competencies:

Chris' technical competence and commercial foresight underpin his expertise in design strategy and management. He has many years experience in New Product Development, management and delivery and has pioneered outsourcing opportunities by developing processes, best practice and new ways of working to deliver top and bottom line business benefits - predominantly in the healthcare industry. This has included benefits through his large and reliable network of Far Eastern product and tooling sourcing, development and supply partners.

Chris' extensive knowledge of all packaging principles and processes includes: plastics and plastic conversion processes, glass, laminates, paper/board together with knowledge of printing technology, reprographics and origination principles. He has an in-depth knowledge of healthcare legislation, including working at the cutting edge' of Braille implementation.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yl6pi5



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

