Introduction to Pharmaceutical Packaging Course: Essential Overview for Newcomers to this Field (London, United Kingdom - September 25-26, 2019)
This course provides an essential overview and will be valuable for newcomers to this field. It will also act as a good refresher for those with more experience
Pharmaceutical packaging is a very specialised area with its own unique issues and problems. This course will provide delegates with a good basic grounding and appreciation of what is required for the packaging of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Whether you are new to the industry, have a basic understanding or are familiar with the area, this course will provide you with useful knowledge and insights from an expert who has worked in the industry for over 25 years.
Benefits of attending:
- Gain a solid overview of packaging component and material selection
- Learn key properties of various packaging materials/systems
- Appreciate pack testing and evaluation
- Better understand packaging component specifications
- Hear about printing processes and controls
- Gain knowledge on artwork generation and control
- Comply with the regulatory requirements
- Learn about transit packaging
- Consider trade/supply chain requirements
Who Should Attend:
- Account managers
- Artwork producers
- Auditors
- Business developers
- Clinical trial suppliers
- Logistics personnel
- Packaging design/labelling personnel
- Project managers
- Purchasers
- Quality assurance and control personnel
- Regulatory personnel
- Suppliers to the industry
- Technical writers
Agenda:
Day One
The role of packaging
Special aspects of pharmaceutical packaging
Regulatory overview
- Agencies, guidelines and legislation
- Dossier requirements
- International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)
- Common Technical Document (CTD)
- Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC)
Regulatory overview (continued)
- Differences between submissions in the EU and USA
- Bar coding (briefly) - EAN, 2D - datamatrix, QR
- Counterfeiting and product security
- Drug Quality and Security Act
- Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD)
Choice of pharmaceutical packaging
- Compatibility and ICH testing
- Testing and evaluation
- Extractables and leachables
Day Two
New Product Development (NPD) process and role of packaging
Main pharmaceutical packaging formats and materials
- Primary - key properties - glass, plastics, metals, blisters, laminates, tubes, aerosols, closures
- Secondary - pharmaceutical labelling - labels, leaflets (PILs), cartons
- Manufacture, benefits, potential Issues, testing
Trade / transit requirements
Specifications
Environment
Artwork requirements
Some special requirements for packaging
- Medical devices - briefly:- Categories, CE Marking requirements
- Child resistant closures
- Tamper-evidence
- Readability
- Braille
- Patient compliance
Speaker
Chris Penfold
Experienced Freelance Packaging Development Specialist and Consultant
Chris Penfold is a self-motivated, achievement orientated, confidant and creative leader with a proven track record in general and technical management. He is a packaging professional with over 25 years packaging development and NPD experience working on million-brands in the OTC, healthcare and Rx pharma arenas for blue-chip' multinational companies such as Glaxo (GSK), CIBA (Novartis), Boots Healthcare and Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare.
He is an MBA graduate and Chartered Marketer with extensive cross-functional experience in a broad spectrum of related disciplines, including marketing, supply chain, QC and production. An International Player' with experience working in various European countries, Middle East, North America and extended business trips to the Far East. Underpinned by proven interpersonal skills, the ability to make things happen and experience gained from independent international consultancy projects and running his own business, Design Cognition Ltd.
Specialities and Competencies:
Chris' technical competence and commercial foresight underpin his expertise in design strategy and management. He has many years experience in New Product Development, management and delivery and has pioneered outsourcing opportunities by developing processes, best practice and new ways of working to deliver top and bottom line business benefits - predominantly in the healthcare industry. This has included benefits through his large and reliable network of Far Eastern product and tooling sourcing, development and supply partners.
Chris' extensive knowledge of all packaging principles and processes includes: plastics and plastic conversion processes, glass, laminates, paper/board together with knowledge of printing technology, reprographics and origination principles. He has an in-depth knowledge of healthcare legislation, including working at the cutting edge' of Braille implementation.
Share this article