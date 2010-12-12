Intumescent Coatings Market - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Intumescent Coatings Market by Type (Thin-Film, Thick Film), Substrates (Structural Steel & Cast Iron, Wood), Application Technique (Spray, Brush & Roller), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The intumescent coatings market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 900.1 million in 2018 to USD 1,110.0 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2023







Intumescent coatings are used for passive fire protection in end-use industry segments, such as building & construction, industrial, and aerospace. Intumescent coatings act as a protective barrier for substrates against fire to provide rescue and evacuation time in the event of a fire. Increasing awareness, regulations, and emphasis regarding the safety measures for the building & construction industry as well as the increasing preference for lightweight materials in the building & construction industry are driving the market for intumescent coatings.







The intumescent coatings market is segmented by type, substrate, application technique, end-use industry, and region. By type, the thin-film intumescent coatings segment is projected to lead the intumescent coatings market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Thin-film intumescent coatings are the most preferred type used in the building & construction industry for passive fire protection against cellulosic fires.







By substrate, the structural steel & cast iron segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increase in building & construction activities that use steel.







Intumescent Coatings Market







The intumescent coatings market in Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest globally. Establishment of manufacturing facilities in the region and growth in the construction industry in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia is expected to drive the demand for intumescent coatings in the region,







Use of low-cost alternatives in developing economies is restraining the intumescent coatings market globally. Urbanization and increasing building & construction activities offer growth opportunities to the intumescent coatings market.







Key players in the intumescent coatings market include AkzoNobel (Netherlands), PPG (US), Jotun (Japan), The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), and Hempel (Denmark).





Key Topics Covered:







1 Introduction







2 Research Methodology







3 Executive Summary







4 Premium Insights



4.1 Significant Opportunities in the Intumescent Coatings Market



4.2 Intumescent Coatings Market, By Application Technique



4.3 Ntumescent Coatings Market, By Type and By Region



4.4 Intumescent Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry







5 Market Overview



5.1 Introduction



5.2 Market Dynamics



5.2.1 Drivers



5.2.1.1 Increasing Awareness, Regulations, and Emphasis on Safety Measures



5.2.1.2 Increasing Preference for Lightweight Materials in the Building & Construction Industry



5.2.2 Restraints



5.2.2.1 Use of Low Cost Alternatives and Lack of Awareness in Developing Economies



5.2.3 Opportunities



5.2.3.1 Increasing Urbanization and Growing Building & Construction Industry



5.2.4 Challenges



5.2.4.1 Concerns Related to the Coating Application and Durability



5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators



5.4.1 Gdp Growth Rate Forecast of Major Economies







6 Intumescent Coatings Market, By Type



6.1 Introduction



6.2 Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings



6.2.1 Water-Based Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings



6.2.2 Solvent-Based Thin-Film Intumescent Coatings



6.3 Thick-Film Intumescent Coatings







7 Intumescent Coatings Market, By Substrate



7.1 Introduction



7.2 Structural Steel & Cast Iron



7.3 Wood



7.4 Others







8 Intumescent Coatings Market, By Application Technique



8.1 Introduction



8.2 Spray



8.3 Brush & Roller







9 Intumescent Coatings Market, By End-Use Industry



9.1 Introduction



9.2 Building & Construction



9.3 Industrial



9.4 Aerospace



9.5 Others







10 Intumescent Coatings Market, By Region







11 Competitive Landscape



11.1 Overview



11.2 Competitive Scenario



11.3 Market Ranking







12 Company Profiles



12.1 Akzonobel



12.2 PPG



12.3 Jotun



12.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company



12.5 Hempel



12.6 Promat International



12.7 Kansai Paint



12.8 Teknos Group



12.9 Carboline



12.10 3M



12.11 Nullifire



12.12 Other Key Players in the Intumescent Coatings Market



12.12.1 Sika AG



12.12.2 BASF SE



12.12.3 Contego International, Inc.



12.12.4 Isolatek International



12.12.5 GCP Applied Technologies Inc.



12.12.6 Intumescent Systems Ltd.



12.12.7 Albi Manufacturing



12.12.8 Arabian Vermiculite Industries



12.12.9 Bollom Fire Protection



12.12.10 No-Burn, Inc.



12.12.11 SKK Pte. Ltd.,



12.12.12 Demilec USA, Inc.



12.12.13 Monarch Industrial Products



12.12.14 Gangotri Hi-Tech Coatings







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wjll8x/intumescent?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

