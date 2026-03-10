Intune Physical Therapy Expands into Texas with Acquisition of Spero Rehab

Austin-Area Practice Marks Intune's Entry into Texas, Growing Platform to 15 Clinics Across 3 States

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intune Physical Therapy, a Highland Ventures company, today announced the acquisition of Spero Rehab and its seven clinics spanning Austin, Dripping Springs, Bastrop, and Katy, Texas. The addition of Spero Rehab to the Intune family expands the company's footprint to 15 clinics operating across three states, marking a significant milestone in Intune's growth throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

Founded in 2010 from a desire to de-stigmatize disability and deliver innovative rehabilitation solutions, Spero Rehab has grown into the region's most respected physical and occupational therapy provider. The practice is recognized for its science-based, multi-disciplinary approach that integrates physical therapy, occupational therapy, and aquatic therapy, delivering outstanding outcomes in a people-centered culture. Spero's seven locations serve patients across a wide range of orthopedic and neurological conditions, from sports injuries and post-surgical rehabilitation to spinal cord injury, stroke recovery, traumatic brain injury, and Parkinson's disease.

"From our very first conversations, it was clear that Spero shares our belief that great care starts with great relationships," said Ben Jacobs, President of Intune Physical Therapy. "They have built a practice rooted in trust – with their patients, their staff, and their community. We are honored to partner with them and look forward to strengthening those relationships and continuing to serve patients across Texas with compassion, integrity, and clinical excellence."

"As we considered the future of our practice, it was important to find a partner who values relationships as much as results," said Katie Bouchillon, owner of Spero Rehab. "Intune's multi-generational, family-led approach deeply resonated with us. They understand the responsibility that comes with caring for a community and building something that lasts. By joining forces, we can maintain the character and clinical excellence our patients expect while gaining the support and long-term perspective needed to continue growing and investing in our team."

Founded on a commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care, Intune Physical Therapy is growing across the Southeast and Midwest by partnering with independent practices that value a more personal, connected approach to collaboration. Intune works alongside local leaders who want to preserve their identity and community roots while gaining the strength of shared resources and strategic support. Through scalable back-office infrastructure, clinical collaboration, and long-term growth investment, Intune empowers its partner clinics to expand thoughtfully without having to sacrifice the foundational values of their business.

"As a family-owned company, we take a long-term approach to strengthening care and expanding access in the communities we serve – starting with supporting the clinicians who make that care possible," said Jacobs.

About Intune Physical Therapy

Intune Physical Therapy is an emerging leader in outpatient physical therapy, focused on delivering personalized, evidence-based care while supporting clinicians and community-based practices through sustainable growth. Intune is a Highland Ventures company.

About Highland Ventures

Highland Ventures is a family-owned, national venture management company with a legacy spanning more than 75 years. It currently operates several brands in its portfolio. Legacy Commercial Property, the nation's convenience retail leader, holds more than 700 properties and is the retail development leader in the Midwest and Sunbelt. Hoogland Restaurant Group is the nation's largest franchisee of Marco's Pizza, operating more than 115 locations. Intune Physical Therapy is Highland's growing physical therapy platform, focused on delivering individualized patient care. These companies are all governed by Highland's mission to grow—people, communities, and businesses.

Media Inquiries

Rich Palumbo: email: [email protected] tele: (847)-904-9025

SOURCE Intune Physical Therapy