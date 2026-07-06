INTURAI VENTURES SIGNS EXCLUSIVE LOI TO ACQUIRE AI-DRIVEN DRONE SWARM C2 COMMAND PLATFORM

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

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Highlights

Inturai has entered into an exclusive letter of intent to acquire the DomeCommand domecommand.ai. intellectual property, an AI-driven command-and-control (C2) platform for autonomous drone swarms.





an AI-driven command-and-control (C2) platform for autonomous drone swarms. DomeCommand is directly complementary to the Company's sensing-on-drones program and will expand the Company's defence, emergency services and broader offering.





and will expand the Company's defence, emergency services and broader offering. The proposed combination positions the Company across defence and national security markets by bringing together software that detects threats using radio signals instead of cameras, coordinates a swarm of drones, and acts on what it finds with one connected system; the Company believes it is well-differentiated across defence, critical infrastructure and public safety applications.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an exclusive letter of intent (the "LOI") to acquire the intellectual property behind DomeCommand, an AI-driven command-and-control platform for autonomous drone swarms, together with a perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide licence to the Distri software it runs on (the "Proposed Acquisition"). The Company views the Proposed Acquisition as a deliberate next step in building a differentiated dual-use (Civilian and Defence) autonomy platform, pairing Inturai's radio-signal sensing with DomeCommand's command-and-control (C2) software to serve both civilian and national security customers.

Under the Proposed Acquisition, the Company will acquire the DomeCommand intellectual property in full, along with a perpetual, royalty-free, worldwide licence to the Distri software platform. Total consideration is up to C$6,025,000, made up of a C$25,000 upfront payment and the issuance of up to 30,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") at a deemed price of C$0.20 per Consideration Share, tied to development and time-based milestones in respect of the DomeCommand intellectual property. Completion of the Proposed Acquisition is subject to satisfactory due diligence, the negotiation of a definitive agreement and other customary terms and conditions for a transaction of this nature, including, without limitation, the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

DomeCommand lets a single operator command many drones at once. It brings all sensor feeds into a single live picture, determines the best response, and presents ranked options to the operator, who remains in control of every decision. What once took a team several minutes can be done by one person in seconds, and the system keeps working even when communications are jammed or unavailable.

Cheap drones have become one of the defining security threats of the decade. A drone costing a few hundred dollars can force a response costing millions, a gap that traditional command systems, built to track a handful of threats at a time, were never designed to handle. The threat is no longer confined to the battlefield.

Ed Clarke, CEO of Inturai Ventures Corp., commented:

"The plot to attack the UFC event at the White House with explosive drones, disrupted in June, showed how fast cheap drones have become a mainstream security threat, on home soil, not just on the battlefield. DomeCommand is the command layer our sensing technology was built to feed. Inturai sees what others cannot, and DomeCommand turns that into a fast, human-approved response. Together they place the Company at the centre of one of the most urgent problems in defence and public safety."

The Proposed Acquisition will extend Inturai's platform from detecting threats to detecting them, deciding what to do, and acting. The Company's sensing-on-drones program puts discreet sensing on airborne platforms to detect people and movement through walls and in places cameras cannot see. DomeCommand adds the layer that automates deployment and turns those detections into clear, ranked options and approved action, broadening the Company's reach across defence, emergency services and critical infrastructure protection.

A live pilot is underway to integrate the two systems, with Inturai detecting people and threats inside and outside buildings, while DomeCommand plans drone deployment to surround the target and direct the response. The result is a single loop that runs from deploy and detect to decision and action, with a person approving each step.

The Company believes the Proposed Acquisition will create a durable advantage. DomeCommand's software combines reliable, rule-based planning with adaptable AI that can respond to changing situations, an approach the Company believes is differentiated. When paired with Inturai's ability to detect movement through walls, it creates a single system that can sense a threat and act on it without relying on cameras. The system works with existing equipment and runs on the equipment itself, without needing a constant connection, positioning the Company across counter-drone, asset protection and emergency response.

The DomeCommand and Distri intellectual property has been developed by technology leaders who have built AI and data platforms across fintech, logistics and enterprise software, with years of public company and ASX200 CTO experience.

Following execution of the LOI, the Company will finalise due diligence and the definitive agreement during an exclusivity period.

The Company believes that upon completion of the Proposed Acquisition, the combined technology will address a large and growing addressable market spanning autonomous defence systems, counter-drone capabilities, critical infrastructure protection and broader unmanned systems, and intends to pursue opportunities across these areas as they develop. The Company also believes that DomeCommand's artificial intelligence capabilities may help accelerate its product development and commercialisation timelines by automating aspects of sensing, decision-making and deployment, and intends to evaluate how these capabilities can be applied across its existing sensing programs. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Acquisition will be completed as contemplated or that the Company will realise any of the aforementioned anticipated opportunities or benefits from the Proposed Acquisition

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

About DomeCommand

DomeCommand is a command-and-control (C2) system for autonomous drone swarms. It brings every sensor, plan, and drone together on a single live screen, giving one operator a clear picture of what is happening and a set of ranked options to choose from. Plans update continuously as the situation changes, and the operator reviews the choices in plain language and approves each decision, keeping a person in control of every action. More information is available at domecommand.ai.

For investor inquiries:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ed Clarke, CEO

Inturai Ventures Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statement in this news release include, without limitation: statements regarding the Proposed Acquisition, the anticipated benefits therefrom, the satisfaction of the terms and conditions of the Proposed Acquisition, including, without limitation, the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the timing and receipt thereof. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, which include, without limitation: risks that the Proposed Acquisition may not be completed as contemplated, or at all; risks that the anticipated benefits from the Proposed Acquisition may not be realized as contemplated, or at all; risks that the terms and conditions of the Proposed Acquisition, including, without limitation, the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, may not be satisfied as contemplated, or at all. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.